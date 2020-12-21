 Toys for Tots helps hundreds of families | TheUnion.com
Toys for Tots helps hundreds of families

Toys for Tots helped over 250 families this year.

Elias Funez
  

Toys for Tots volunteer Susan Oates places a new bicycle bound for a local child into the back of a vehicle while Rotary Club of Grass Valley volunteer Kim Zwick carries a bag of toys during Saturday’s Toys for Tots gift distribution day at the Alta Street Salvation Army location. This year, Toys for Tots, the Salvation Army, Food Bank of Nevada County, the Angel Tree program, the generosity of community members and other local service clubs helped more than 250 families with gifts this year. Family sizes ranged from four to nine members.
Elias Funez
Volunteers search for bags of toys that will go to their respective families during Saturday’s Toys for Tots drive-thru distribution at the Salvation Army’s location off Alta Street in Grass Valley.
Elias Funez
Majors Becky and Cristian Sibaja stand in the hall at the Salvation Army that was used this year for Saturday’s Toys for Tots drive-thru toy distribution. In years past, the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building had been used.
Elias Funez
Toys for Tots coordinator Thomas Oates places a bag of Christmas presents into the back of a car for a local family Saturday off Alta Street.
Elias Funez
Toys for Tots volunteer Susan Oates carries a new bicycle bound for a local child while Rotary Club of Grass Valley volunteer Kim Zwick carries a bag of toys during Saturday’s Toys for Tots gift distribution day.
Elias Funez
Salvation Army and Toys for Tots volunteers take bags of Christmas gifts out to people’s vehicles during Saturday’s drive-thru toy distribution.
Elias Funez

