Town hall to discuss visitor impact on river set for Sept. 8
SYRCL is co-hosting a town hall with Yubanet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, to identify visitor impacts and devise creative solutions with community impact.
“People have concerns and we want to discuss what we’re doing about it,“ said Betsy Brunner, SYRCL’s communications and engagement director.
People can register for the online town hall at https://tinyurl.com/ww26u7f7.
Brunner said she hopes authorities attending the town hall will be able to identify which of the public’s ideas would be most realistic to adopt given inconsistent owners — public and private — along the river’s boundary and the respective legal parameters.
“Sometimes people make suggestions that aren’t possible because of the complicated land ownership on the river,” Brunner said. “If we talk about what’s possible and not possible, we can find the best feasible solution to implement. The result is a productive conversation.”
Brunner said SYRCL will create a public survey based off the conversation to help identify the highest priority issues along the river and viable solutions.
— Rebecca O’Neil
