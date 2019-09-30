Town hall on fire, homelessness, housing and cannabis set for Thursday

Nevada County District I Supervisor Heidi Hall and Nevada Irrigation District Division I Director Ricki Heck are hosting a joint town hall meeting from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Nevada County Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City.

The forum will include presentations from both Hall and Heck, followed by a moderated question-and-answer session with attendees. During the event, Hall will update the public on community issues like wildfire, homelessness, affordable housing and cannabis, among others issues.

“This is a chance for them to get a much more directly from me an explanation of what we’ve been doing this past year and more,” Hall said. “There’s nothing that could cover the huge amount of things we’re doing as well as a town hall.”

Heck will provide an update on the water district’s wildfire resiliency efforts, including an interactive tool that is available to the community to identify available water sources.

The town hall will be live-streamed on http://www.nevadacountytv.org, Channel 18; and on Nevada County’s Facebook page.

