Town hall in Nevada City on Thursday, Sept. 16

The city of Nevada City is respectfully seeking input on police services moving forward. Community input is invaluable while officials review public safety policy and strategy in an effort to best serve the community.

There are two ways to participate in this effort. One is to complete a Public Safety and the Future of Policing in Nevada City survey. The other is to take part in a virtual town hall meeting scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 16. Council members Gary Petersen and Daniela Fernandez will host the town hall meeting.

People are invited to participate by visiting the city’s website at http://www.nevadacityca.gov , where they can access the survey and register for the town hall meeting.

We look forward to connecting with the community on this important topic.

Source: Nevada City