Staff Writer
Local fire districts will hold a second town hall meeting to discuss who will respond to emergencies in Rough and Ready Fire Protection District (R&RFPD) in the future if a remedy for the financial shortfalls in R&RFPD are not found.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Staff Writer
Local fire districts will hold a second town hall meeting to discuss who will respond to emergencies in Rough and Ready Fire Protection District (R&RFPD) in the future if a remedy for the financial shortfalls in R&RFPD are not found.
The public is encouraged to attend a Penn Valley Fire town hall meeting on Wednesday, March 8 at 6 p.m. at the Penn Valley Fire Protection District (PVFPD) Station 43, located at 10513 Spenceville Rd. in Penn Valley.
The Consolidation Committee is still seeking funding with the help of county supervisors and Local Area Formation Commission (LAFCo.) to keep the fire station staffed.
The first of two Consolidation Committee town halls was held February 22 at the Rough and Ready Fire Station.
Discussions about who will respond to emergencies in R&RFPD are ongoing, and include local fire districts as well as District 4 County Supervisor Susan Hoek and S.R. Jones, Executive Director of Nevada County LAFCo.
Questions and comments can be sent to RARJOINSPV@gmail.com.
The fire districts encourage residents to write letters to government officials expressing concern about the possible closure of R&RFPD. Emails and phone calls are acceptable also. A complete list of names and addresses of the government officials individuals can be found at http://rrvfd.com/.
R&RFPD has traditionally responded to 15-17 calls per month in the Penn Valley Fire area and their inability to do so may impact Penn Valley residents.
Fire protection districts are special districts and the majority of funding for special districts comes from Parcel Tax Assessments. The funding comes from a percentage of a 1% ad valorem from secured property taxes collected by the county. This means that depending on the estimated value of the property, the district collects a percentage of 1%.
In addition, Nevada County is one of only six counties in the state of California that also share a percentage of Prop 172 funds with local fire districts.
To contact Staff Writer Marianne Boll-See, email mboll-see@theunion.com.
Live scanner feed here: