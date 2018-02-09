Tow truck drivers honor colleague who died in Hwy. 20 crash

Tow truck drivers from Nevada County and surrounding areas drove through Nevada City, Grass Valley and Penn Valley Friday in honor of John Cox, who died last week in a crash on Highway 20.

About 40 drivers joined the procession, honking horns and lighting up the streets with bright yellow trucks in the Friday morning sunlight.

Cox, a driver for Kilroy's Towing Service for more than five years, died Jan. 31 when the tow truck he was driving collided with a fuel tanker.

Family and friends described Cox, of Grass Valley, as a kindhearted, helpful person who was always willing to lend a hand.

The crash, near Bowman Lake Road, caused an explosion that sent flames 40 feet in the air, closing a portion of Highway 20 for more than a day. Two people died in the collision. Authorities identified John Drew, 49, of Reno, Nevada as the driver of the fuel tanker, who also died in the wreck. CHP hasn't officially identified John Cox, but friends and family confirmed it.

