 Touring the country: Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit visits Grass Valley | TheUnion.com
Touring the country: Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit visits Grass Valley

Elias Funez
  

Wreaths Across America’s Mobile Education Exhibit made a stop at Grass Valley’s downtown Safeway parking lot Saturday, offering information as well as welcoming Vietnam veterans and presenting them with 50-year Vietnam commemorative pins. Fifteen Vietnam veterans were pinned and given the proclamation, with over 100 people coming through the exhibit. Many people gave donations to sponsor wreaths to cover the graves of veterans for a ceremony planned Dec. 18 at St. Patrick's Cemetery.
Photo: Elias Funez
The Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit comes equipped with space for a theater providing different informational videos. The mobile education exhibit began traveling from Maine this year.
Photo: Elias Funez
U.S. Air Force veteran Lester Milroy plays his bagpipes outside of the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit during its Saturday visit to Grass Valley. Milroy, a Vietnam veteran, was welcomed home and given the 50-year commemorative pin.
Photo: Elias Funez
Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit driver/ambassador Stefan Brann shows off the interior of the mobile education trailer to a pair of Vietnam veterans during Saturday’s visit to Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez

 

