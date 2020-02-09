Tour Shriners Hospital and Kiwanis Family House

The Nevada County Tommyknockers Shrine Club is inviting community members to tour the Shriners Hospital for Children and the Kiwanis Family House, both in Sacramento. The Gold Country Kiwanis Club and guests will visit these two remarkable services for children and their families on February 22. Shriners, and its partner U.C. Medical Center, are ranked in the top 10 children’s hospitals in the nation. Shriners annually serves about 120 children from Grass Valley and Nevada City at no expense to families.

The group will meet in the Hospital Auditorium at 10:15 a.m. After a brief video introduction, there will be a guided tour of six floors of the hospital, concluding with lunch in the 7th Floor board room. The group will then tour the Kiwanis Family House that serves the parents and siblings of children in treatment at either hospital. If interested, contact Al Schafer at 530-271-0766.