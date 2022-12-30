featured
- Jennifer Nobles Staff Writer
It’s no surprise that Nevada County has been plagued with a shortage of housing, increasing rental prices, and a supply that seemingly cannot keep up with demand.
In 2022, efforts were made to add more livable and affordable housing to the area in the form of a number of developments intended to alleviate the housing shortage.
In March, The Union’s Elias Funez toured the location that holds Cashin’s Field, a 51-unit housing project that lies at the corner of Ridge and Gold Flat Roads. Construction on the project has been ongoing and is slated to open to residents in 2023.
Union writer William Roller reported in April that then-Nevada City council member Erin Minett advocated for the Cashin’s project, saying: “We need an ordinance so more affordable, workforce housing is built in the city. And not just in historic downtown but Seven Hills has land where housing can be built.”
Then-hopeful (and now elected) Nevada City council member Lou Ceci said, “We have our fair share of affordable housing and are ahead of other cities and counties. We’re behind on moderate housing. Let’s stick with a plan that develops our city in a reasonably orderly way that doesn’t exceed our capacity of water, sewer and parking.”
On Old Tunnel Road, many local officials celebrated the opening of Brunswick Commons in August, a 41-unit housing complex, which Hospitality House executive director Nancy Baglietto called “an extraordinary feat” in a December “Other Voices” column.
“The history of how it all came together may not be known by all,” Baglietto continued. “Hospitality House initially secured the land thanks to the generosity of an imaginative board member.
“Our agency then made the monthly payments while the project was drawn to life. But Brunswick Commons would have been impossible without the county ultimately purchasing the land and writing the successful grant applications that birthed its construction. The Regional Housing Authority was also key and brought forward the developer, the Federal tax credit allocation commission, and the vouchers to provide long-term financial stability.”
Brunswick Commons is a complex intended to transition homeless individuals into a more secure living situation, and was a partnership between Nevada County, Regional Housing Authority, the city of Grass Valley, Nevada County Behavioral Health, Turning Point, and Hospitality House. Mental health professionals are on site to assist those in need.
For anyone wondering what is happening with all of the construction at the corner of Idaho-Maryland Road and Sutton Way, big plans continue to be in the works.
Union reporter Victoria Penate said in late 2021 that the area will house 235 units. Construction has already begun with a series of clearances and roads crafted. The Loma Rica Ranch plan was approved in 2017 and crews are making progress on what is slated to be a series of family dwellings.
