Top photos of 2021: As seen by The Union Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez (PHOTO GALLERY)

Firefighters provide structure protection off South Upper Truckee Road on Aug. 30 in the Christmas Valley as the Caldor Fire makes its way into the Tahoe Basin.

Photo: Elias Funez

Being the multimedia reporter for The Union over the past year has sent me far and wide. From the racing pits of Laguna Seca, to the shores of Pearl Harbor, to witness the spectacle of Horsetail Falls in Yosemite, and to the front lines of devastating wildfires.

Each year I look back at the images and stories that stick out in my mind.

Each year poses its own new challenges in trying to capture those images and stories.

This year was no different. Here’s the story behind some of those images.

CALDOR FIRE

Working for The Union means opportunities to contribute to our sister papers, the Sierra Sun and Tahoe Daily Tribune, arise from time to time.

I had been closely watching how the Caldor and Dixie fires were burning, so when I got the call to help the Tribune’s editor and publisher, I was ready to go.

My 4Runner was out of the shop, gassed up and stocked with supplies since I knew there would be little to no services once I arrived in South Lake Tahoe, and I would likely be there for a few days.

Pulling off Interstate 80 in Truckee, the line of vehicles evacuating from the South Tahoe Basin could be seen, though there was no traffic for me since I was heading to the flames and not away from them. Tribune Editor Bill Rozak was in that line of evacuees, concerned for my access as the National Guard had arrived to help keep people out.

There were many dozens of checkpoints I was able to get through easily while wearing my full fire-proof nomex gear with my press pass visible. Hundreds of law enforcement officials from throughout Northern California were patrolling the evacuated areas and I even got pulled over once, though once they saw my pass and gear, I was quickly left to go on my way.

The working conditions were some of the most challenging I’ve ever experienced as a photojournalist, the smoke was so thick that I rarely took off my P100 respirator. Though my professional camera was in the shop (stolen) I was able to use my back up camera body and iPhone 12 to be able to get some images I was content with.

Nevada Union High School FFA chapter President Meghan Garren spends time with her hog Mango at the Nevada County Fair. Mango won in the breeding gilt competition, and Garren hopes to compete with her across the country.

Photo: Elias Funez

NEVADA COUNTY FAIR

I love perusing the animal barns to see what cool interaction between the animals and their handlers I can find. In the past it’s been students falling asleep in the pig barns after a hard day’s work. This time it was Nevada Union FFA chapter President Meghan Garren with her hog Mango. Since Mango placed so well, Garren was happy that his life would be spared as a result.

A Rough and Ready Fire Protection District engine drives in front of the flames and smoke plume of the River Fire on Aug. 4. It was determined that the fire was human caused and originated from the Bear River Campground.

Photo: Elias Funez

RIVER FIRE

The day the River Fire broke out was like many others. A busy day consisting of a Grass Valley police ride-along, listening to fire calls, and other daily deadline tasks. I was monitoring the fire as soon as I heard it come across the emergency radio scanner while on my ride-along and kept looking toward the horizon. As soon as I saw the large smoke plume develop, I said “bye” to the officers and immediately got our editor, Alan Riquelmy, on the phone to let him know to basically stop the presses, and that we need to cover this developing wildfire. I could tell by the plume that it was going to be significant. Hundreds of structures were lost as a result.

Senior Minister Rev. Rafe Ellis, of Sierra Center for Spiritual Living, gets a close look at the COVID-19 Memorial placed on the Old Barn Self Storage property adjacent to the Golden Center Freeway in Grass Valley. Ellis was one of three local ministers to speak during a commemoration of the memorial in which family members of the deceased attended.

Photo: Elias Funez

COVID-19 MEMORIAL

It was a short ceremony in January, but it was one that sticks out in my mind. Dozens and dozens of white crosses and markers denoting those from the community who had been lost to the COVID-19 pandemic were placed on the Old Barn Self Storage property in Grass Valley that is usually known for its uplifting and positive messaging.

Trees torch and vegetation burns while a Cal Fire captain works near the intersection of Whispering Pines Lane and Centennial Drive following the start of the Bennett Fire, which originated near East Bennett Road and Lava Rock Avenue Aug. 25.

Photo: Elias Funez

BENNETT FIRE

The Bennett Fire, which started Aug. 25, quickly prompted evacuations in portions of Grass Valley before the 59-acre fire could be brought under control. Due to the fire’s proximity to The Union’s offices, I was able to get on the scene with a Facebook Live video that has been viewed over 100,000 times. The Facebook Live feeds have proven to be a great hub for folks to share information in live time, while also giving folks peace of mind after they had been evacuated from their homes and businesses. During the feed I was able to capture firefighters making initial attacks, operating firing procedures, and even citizen heroes working to put out spot fires as they fell off Centennial Drive near Whispering Pines Lane.

