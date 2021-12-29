Top photos of 2021: As seen by The Union Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez (PHOTO GALLERY)

Being the multimedia reporter for The Union over the past year has sent me far and wide. From the racing pits of Laguna Seca, to the shores of Pearl Harbor, to witness the spectacle of Horsetail Falls in Yosemite, and to the front lines of devastating wildfires.
Each year I look back at the images and stories that stick out in my mind.
Each year poses its own new challenges in trying to capture those images and stories.
This year was no different. Here’s the story behind some of those images.
CALDOR FIRE
Working for The Union means opportunities to contribute to our sister papers, the Sierra Sun and Tahoe Daily Tribune, arise from time to time.
I had been closely watching how the Caldor and Dixie fires were burning, so when I got the call to help the Tribune’s editor and publisher, I was ready to go.
My 4Runner was out of the shop, gassed up and stocked with supplies since I knew there would be little to no services once I arrived in South Lake Tahoe, and I would likely be there for a few days.
Pulling off Interstate 80 in Truckee, the line of vehicles evacuating from the South Tahoe Basin could be seen, though there was no traffic for me since I was heading to the flames and not away from them. Tribune Editor Bill Rozak was in that line of evacuees, concerned for my access as the National Guard had arrived to help keep people out.
There were many dozens of checkpoints I was able to get through easily while wearing my full fire-proof nomex gear with my press pass visible. Hundreds of law enforcement officials from throughout Northern California were patrolling the evacuated areas and I even got pulled over once, though once they saw my pass and gear, I was quickly left to go on my way.
The working conditions were some of the most challenging I’ve ever experienced as a photojournalist, the smoke was so thick that I rarely took off my P100 respirator. Though my professional camera was in the shop (stolen) I was able to use my back up camera body and iPhone 12 to be able to get some images I was content with.
NEVADA COUNTY FAIR
I love perusing the animal barns to see what cool interaction between the animals and their handlers I can find. In the past it’s been students falling asleep in the pig barns after a hard day’s work. This time it was Nevada Union FFA chapter President Meghan Garren with her hog Mango. Since Mango placed so well, Garren was happy that his life would be spared as a result.
RIVER FIRE
The day the River Fire broke out was like many others. A busy day consisting of a Grass Valley police ride-along, listening to fire calls, and other daily deadline tasks. I was monitoring the fire as soon as I heard it come across the emergency radio scanner while on my ride-along and kept looking toward the horizon. As soon as I saw the large smoke plume develop, I said “bye” to the officers and immediately got our editor, Alan Riquelmy, on the phone to let him know to basically stop the presses, and that we need to cover this developing wildfire. I could tell by the plume that it was going to be significant. Hundreds of structures were lost as a result.
COVID-19 MEMORIAL
It was a short ceremony in January, but it was one that sticks out in my mind. Dozens and dozens of white crosses and markers denoting those from the community who had been lost to the COVID-19 pandemic were placed on the Old Barn Self Storage property in Grass Valley that is usually known for its uplifting and positive messaging.
BENNETT FIRE
The Bennett Fire, which started Aug. 25, quickly prompted evacuations in portions of Grass Valley before the 59-acre fire could be brought under control. Due to the fire’s proximity to The Union’s offices, I was able to get on the scene with a Facebook Live video that has been viewed over 100,000 times. The Facebook Live feeds have proven to be a great hub for folks to share information in live time, while also giving folks peace of mind after they had been evacuated from their homes and businesses. During the feed I was able to capture firefighters making initial attacks, operating firing procedures, and even citizen heroes working to put out spot fires as they fell off Centennial Drive near Whispering Pines Lane.
A sign denouncing the COVID-19 vaccine is held up in the crowd gathered Saturday in Grass Valley for the Worldwide Freedom Rally. Photo: Elias Funez
Former Nevada City Councilwoman Reinette Senum speaks to a crowd from the back of a pickup truck, denouncing local media, COVID-19 vaccines, and governmental authority during Saturday’s Worldwide Rally for Freedom. Photo: Elias Funez
Firefighters work the School Fire, which burned just less than one acre of vegetation off of School Street in North San Juan Tuesday evening. Angela Sampson of Grass Valley was arrested for starting the fire. Photo: Elias Funez
Bear River Bruins starting pitcher (19) slides safety into home during the Bruins’ home win over the Wheatland Pirates. Photo: Elias Funez
A tree torches along Centennial Drive Wednesday afternoon as the Bennett Fire approaches Idaho Maryland Drive. Photo: Elias Funez
Firefighters work a firing operation to burn fire fuels ahead of the head of the Bennett Fire Wednesday afternoon near Whispering Pines Lane. Photo: Elias Funez
Smoke fills the air above the Golden Oaks neighborhood along Brewer Road during Wednesday evening’s vegetation fire. Photo: Elias Funez
The Bridge Fire starts in Auburn. Photo: Elias Funez
The restored 1862 Bridgeport Covered Bridge was re-opened Thursday afternoon for the first time to foot traffic after a ten year multi-million dollar restoration process. Photo: Elias Funez
Work on the restoration of the historic 1862 Bridgeport Covered Bridge is nearly complete. The metal trusses and support cables that had stabilized the structure during the restoration have been removed and the bridge is standing on its own for the first time in years. The restoration is expected to be complete by mid September according to workers from Spectra Historic Construction. Photo: Elias Funez
Workers have been busy transforming the space of the former Salvation Army Thrift Store into what will soon be the home of Insight Imaging. Contractors involved include D’Ville Construction, Meadow Electric, Wallis Design Studio Architecture, and Shef’s Plumbing Inc. Photo: Elias Funez
Burning vegetation lights up the night sky east of Highway 89 in the Lake Tahoe Basin after the Caldor Fire spotted into the Christmas Valley Monday. Photo: Elias Funez
Trees torch as wind gusts fan the flames of the Caldor Fire Monday evening after the fire jumped Highway 89 and moves towards the South Lake Tahoe communities. Photo: Elias Funez
A trio of Tahoe National Forest firefighters use chainsaws to remove ladder fuels from vegetation surrounding homes in the Christmas Valley of the Tahoe Basin Monday evening. Photo: Elias Funez
Firefighters provide structure protection off of S. Upper Truckee Road Monday evening in the Christmas Valley as the Caldor Fire makes its way into the Tahoe Basin. Photo: Elias Funez
Flames make their way down from Echo Summit Monday evening when the Caldor Fire spotted into the Christmas Valley of South Lake Tahoe threatening thousands of homes. Photo: Elias Funez
A Tahoe National Forest hand crew returns to their engines after providing initial structure protection among homes in the Christmas Valley off of S. Upper Truckee Road Monday evening. Photo: Elias Funez
Thirty year retired firefighter Joe Anderson waits out the Caldor Fire from his home on Apache Ave in Meyers Tuesday. A firing operation was conducted by firefighters behind his home. Photo: Elias Funez
Firefighters provide structure protection as they use chainsaws to cut away ladder fuels and break up large logs Tuesday morning off of S. Upper Truckee Road in the Lake Tahoe Basin. Photo: Elias Funez
A sign left by evacuees off of Highway 89 in the Christmas Valley, warns potential looters of their fate should someone decide to take advantage of the mandatory evacuations put in place due to the Caldor Fire. 08/31/21 Photo: Elias Funez
A strike team approaches their engines after being dispatched to the Caldor Fire near Meyers Tuesday. 08/31/21 Photo: Elias Funez
A pair of North Tahoe Firefighters use a chainsaw to help remove vegetation that could threaten nearby cabins when the Caldor Fire approaches Tuesday afternoon off of S. Upper Truckee Road. 08/31/21 Photo: Elias Funez
A Los Angeles County firefighter uses a hose to douse the flames of the Caldor Fire as they approach Highway 89 in the Christmas Valley Tuesday afternoon. 08/31/21 Photo: Elias Funez
Single tree torching off of Highway 50 south west of Meyers, resulted in more spot fire issues for firefighters fighting the Caldor Fire in the South Lake Tahoe basin Tuesday. 08/31/21 Photo: Elias Funez
Wind fans the flames of the Caldor Fire as it makes its way back up Echo Summit Tuesday morning after spotting into the Christmas Valley Monday. 08/31/21 Photo: Elias Funez
Bursts of energy go up in balls of fire after the Caldor Fire moved into the Christmas Valley Monday and began making its way along the the South Tahoe rim towards Heavenly. The fire, which started Aug. 14, has burned 210,259 acres and over 600 residences. The fire was 25 percent contained. 08/30/21 Photo: Elias Funez
The flames of the Caldor Fire burn over the Sierra crest at Echo Summit Aug. 30, marking one of the first times in recorded history that a wildfire burned from east to west over the Sierra Crest. Photo: Elias Funez
Nevada County legal cannabis farmer Daniel Fink tends to his Sherbert Crasher strain, which will be harvested and available in nearby dispensaries soon. 07/20/21 Photo: Elias Funez
Longtime Cirinos bartenders Heather Gore Smith and Carl Fleming work on restocking the bar from behind newly installed shields as the restaurant prepares to reopen mid May after being closed for more than a year. Photo: Elias Funez
Homes by Towne are sold even before completion along Berriman Loop in Grass Valley’s Berriman Ranch subdivision, which is currently under construction. 07/30/21 Photo: Elias Funez
Centenarian and USS Arizona survivor Lou Conter smiles as he signs copies of his book “The Lou Conter Story“ Saturday at Paulette’s in Grass Valley. Photo: Elias Funez
Cornish Christmas goers line up to get their photos taken with Santa Friday night along Mill Street. Cornish Christmas took place on Friday Dec 3rd, Dec 10th and Dec 17th from 5 to 8 p.m. Photo: Elias Funez
Nevada County Facilities Department’s Keith Luke uses a sanitizing gun in the Board of Supervisor’s chambers earlier this month. The County has since begun holding some meetings within the chambers as coronavirus restrictions have been lifted. Photo: Elias Funez
The first passengers to arrive by rail in Nevada City in over 78 years make their way to the site of the former Nevada City Depot and the current Nevada County Narrow Gauge Rail Road Kiosk Saturday morning along Railroad Avenue, where members of the community gathered to officially commemorate the improvements made to Clamper’s Square. Photo: Elias Funez
Members of the Grass Valley Ladies’ Relief Society collect donations from folks lined up along the streets of downtown Grass Valley Thursday morning. The annual Donation Day tradition returns this year following last year’s hiatus due to the Covid-19 shutdowns. 12/17/21 Photo: Elias Funez
Vials filled with cannabis extract are placed in a tray and ready to be packaged and sold. Photo: Elias Funez
Meadowlark 4-H children were hard at work collecting as much pine needles from the animal barns at the fairgrounds during Saturday’s volunteer work day. Photo: Elias Funez
An arena event participant readies to take to the Nevada County Fairgrounds arena during the return of the fair this year in Grass Valley. Photo: Elias Funez
The Nevada County Fair made a triumphant return to the fairgrounds in Grass Valley this year following last year’s cancellation due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Elias Funez
Nevada City’s Aliya Ingersol looks over the petite, dried flower bouquets from Soil Sisters Flower Farm during the Nevada City Farmers Market along Union Street Dec. 4. Photo: Elias Funez
Bear River Bruins varsity football co-head coach Terry Logue (right) gets emotional as he hugs his son, Western Sierra Wolves head coach Zach Logue, during a rare pre-game greeting between the two head coaches. Photo: Elias Funez
Nevada Union running back Drake Schlachter (10) ditches a pair of Placer Hillmen during the first kickoff return of the game which Schlachter scored a touchdown on. Photo: Elias Funez
Members of Washington Ridge crew 3 begin a hike on the San Juan Ridge last week in preparation of their yearly hand crew certification. The state’s inmate firefighters are a valuable asset in helping to extinguish the state’s wildland fires. Photo: Elias Funez
A pair of Peardale Chicago Park firefighters use hoses to wash away fire retardant dropped on Chicago Park School by air tankers fighting the River Fire Friday morning off of Mount Olive Road in Nevada County. By Friday morning the River Fire was 30 percent contained. 08/06/21 Photo: Elias Funez
Food Bank of Nevada County volunteers stock the trunk of a vehicle with food and produce including a turkey for the Thanksgiving holiday next week. More than 850 turkeys were collected for the special holiday food distribution, which will take place again next month in advance of the Christmas holiday on Dec. 16 where turkeys and hams are slated for distribution. Photo: Elias Funez
Volunteers carry and sort thousands of donated gifts from the revived Nevada County Food and Toy Run Dec. 11. Photo: Elias Funez
The streets of downtown Grass Valley were lined with people cheering on the Fourth of July parade, which didn’t take place last year due to the coronavirus. Photo: Elias Funez
SAEL class of 2021 graduates and audience applaud the kind and heartfelt words of teachers and administrators during Friday’s graduation ceremony. Photo: Elias Funez
Stu Campbell uses a pitchfork to unload a pickup load full of dry leaves and pine needles that had accumulated around his Nevada City home during the first weekend of a free green waste disposal sponsored by the County of Nevada and the Nevada County Fire Safe Council at 12625 Brunswick Road. Photo: Elias Funez
A free green waste disposal user empties a plastic bag full of leaves Friday at the old Idaho Maryland Mine site off of Brunswick Road. Photo: Elias Funez
One lane traffic follows a pilot car along Highway 174 through a section of roadway being widened. When completed the widened section will have straightened curves, widened shoulders, and a left turn pocket for Greenhorn Access Road. Photo: Elias Funez
Folks get their last minute holiday shopping done in downtown Nevada City’s Kitkitdizzi store at 231 Broad Street Tuesday afternoon. Merchants in downtown Nevada City have noted an uptick in foot traffic and sales in advance of storm forecast to hit today, and Christmas this Saturday. 12/21/21 Photo: Elias Funez
California Violence Intervention and Prevention social worker Kelly Gallaugher and Grass Valley Police Officer Jonathan Brown, speak with a member of the community last week in the Glenbrook Basin. Brown and Gallaugher are both trained in the Peace Officers Standards Training (POST) which shows officers how to work with mental health challenged people and encourages de-escalation. Photo: Elias Funez
A homeless couple holds hands as they talk with social worker Kelly Gallaugher and officer Jonathan Brown last week near the Spirit Peer Empowerment center in Grass Valley. Photo: Elias Funez
A pair of Grass Valley Police Officers arrest a woman for trespassing and refusing to leave a business in Glenbrook last week. Photo: Elias Funez
The last light of the setting sun illuminates Horsetail Falls as it flows off of El Capitan and into the Yosemite Valley earlier this week during a phenomenon dubbed the “firefalls“. Photo: Elias Funez
The last light of the sun illuminates Horsetail Falls mid February in Yosemite Valley. Photo: Elias Funez
Jesse Wilson has been selected as the new District Attorney for Nevada County. Photo: Elias Funez
An Office of Emergency Services rep stands in front of the remnants of a building left to rubble from the Jones Fire which burned 705 acres off of Jones Bar Road Aug. 17 of last year. 2/17/21 Photo: Elias Funez
Community members protest the fatal shooting of Sage Crawford earlier this year. Photo: Elias Funez
Kmart shoppers take advantage of the final day sales of the final Kmart in California, the Grass Valley Kmart slated to close for good mid December. Photo: Elias Funez
Grass Valley’s Hlynn Metz peruses through the books available for checkout at the Madelyn Helling Library in Nevada City Tuesday during the library’s soft opening. Photo: Elias Funez
A few hundred friends, family, and fellow softball competitors gathered Thursday evening to commemorate the life of Mike Milligan, who died recently. The group watched a slideshow and played a pickup game of softball at Memorial Park’s Les Eva Field. Photo: Elias Funez
Members of the Nevada County community descended upon the Brunswick Road and Sutton Way intersection Thursday afternoon to protest the proposed re-opening of the Idaho-Maryland mine by Rise Gold Corp. 4/22/21 Photo: Elias Funez
A number of these yellow and black “No Mine” signs were distributed to folks during Thursday’s protest of the proposed re-opening of the Idaho-Maryland mine. 4/22/21 Photo: Elias Funez
While many showed their support of the protesters, others showed their dissent of the protesters getting in the way of Rise Gold Corp’s plans to re-open the Idaho-Maryland Mine. 4/22/21 Photo: Elias Funez
With lawn chairs and blankets, people came out to Pioneer Park for the second installment of the Nevada City Film Festival’s Movies Under the Pines Saturday evening where the film “Jurassic Park” was shown. Photo: Elias Funez
Mycologist Stephanie Manara, checks on the progress of a variety of different mushrooms growing at her Nevada County fungi business, The Mushroom Barn. Manara and partners sell and ship their product which can also be found for sale at some local businesses. Photo: Elias Funez
For the first time in three years, both Grass Valley’s Holbrooke Hotel and Nevada City’s National Exchange Hotel are open for business including their iconic dining and drinking venue’s which have undergone extensive upgrades such as at the Holbrooke’s Golden Gate Saloon (pictured). Photo: Elias Funez
Sisters Andrea and Stephanie Szabo take a seat at the National Exchange Hotel’s remodeled bar Saturday evening. The bar and dining at the National are available on a reservation basis currently to help keep in compliance of coronavirus regulations. Photo: Elias Funez
Water shot from the Grass Valley ladder truck keeps kids running during the National Night Out color run Tuesday evening at Devere Mautino Park. Photo: Elias Funez
Heavy rain in Hawaii didn’t stop the Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony where Kahu Kordell Kekoa was seen giving the Hawaiian Blessing over the waters of the harbor Tuesday. The bodies of 900 sailors from the USS Arizona remain in the Pearl Harbor wreckage following the attack on Oahu the morning of Dec. 7 1941. 12/07/21 Photo: Elias Funez
FREED Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Brian Snyder helps bring preparedness go bags during Tuesday’s event, intended to help people with disabilities and older adults, their families and caregivers, with Personal Protective Equipment that has become essential during the pandemic. Photo: Elias Funez
A large smoke plume from the River Fire fills the air with smoke as the fire burned from the Bear River Campground near Dog Bar Road, and towards Highway 174. 08/04/21 Photo: Elias Funez
A type 1 very large air tanker makes a retardant drop over a flank of the River Fire Wednesday afternoon near Taylor Crossing Road in Nevada County. 08/04/21 Photo: Elias Funez
The River Fire quickly burns through light flashy brush and into the ladder fuels before reaching tree canopies in a matter of seconds Tuesday off of Dog Bar Road and Taylor Crossing Road. 08/04/21 Photo: Elias Funez
The melted metal from this pickup’s rims ran down the driveway of this Chicago Park home after the River Fire burned through here Wednesday evening. 08/07/21 Photo: Elias Funez
A shaken up pit bull is held by a police chaplain along Highway 49 just north of Nevada City after a rollover vehicle collision that involved four vehicles Friday afternoon. The driver of a white Honda SUV sustained minor injuries in the crash and was reassured that she would be reunited with her dog while being taken to the hospital by ambulance. Photo: Elias Funez
Spectators watch as Alexander Rossi in second place, chases behind the first place Colton Herta at the beginning of the second lap Sunday at Laguna Seca. His challenge of Andretti motorsports teammate Herta, would be short-lived as he would spin out later in the second lap putting him behind a lap in the race for an overall 25th place finish out of 27. Photo: Elias Funez
Nevada City’s Alexander Rossi leads a group of IndyCar racers through the Corkscrew turn at Laguna Seca in September. Photo: Elias Funez
Nevada City’s Alexander Rossi talks with fellow race driver Colton Herta prior to the penultimate race of the season where Rossi started in second place. Photo: Elias Funez
Pieter Rossi embraces his son Alexander Rossi before the start of Sunday’s penultimate IndyCar race of the 2021 season at Laguna Seca. While Rossi is not in the points lead for the season, Rossi did qualify well enough to start in second place. Photo: Elias Funez
The Read. Write. Run! 5K/10K Family Fun Run was back on course Saturday at Deer Creek Elementary School with one of the first in person runs held since the beginning of the pandemic. Folks were able to race against each other in the 5K/10k runs or just have fun in the family fun run. Photo: Elias Funez
With the recent rains brings the beginning of the fall salmon run and folks from the South Yuba River Citizen’s League and H20 Adventures were able to connect members of the community with this special event with their Salmon Tour Expeditions, which took place recently along the South Yuba River between Parks Bar Road and the Sycamore Ranch and Hammon Grove. Only 16 percent of the salmon’s original spawning habitat remains along the South Yuba River though attendees were able to witness some spawning activity. 10/30/21 Photo: Elias Funez
Nevada Union High School students, parents, and families wait in line to show proof of having been vaccinated for Covid-19, or to get tested for the virus Saturday as a way to help combat an outbreak from the campus. A number of students and community members planned protests in opposition to the Covid vaccine proof requirement. Photo: Elias Funez
Pleasant Ridge School Nurse Gina Shield administers a coronavirus vaccine Wednesday to a school employee on the gymnasium floor at Nevada Union High School where 1,004 vaccines are planned to be administered through the day today. Photo: Elias Funez
A Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine is mixed Wednesday at Nevada Union High School in Grass Valley where 1,004 county school staff are planning on getting vaccinated since Wednesday. Photo: Elias Funez
Scotts Flat reservoir’s water levels were notably low over the summer. Photo: Elias Funez
Woodland’s Patti Brown approaches the memorial placed at the site where her great grandfather, Nevada County Sheriff David Douglass, was shot and killed in the line of duty 125 years ago while pursuing a highwayman. Brown and her husband Frank Brown, were accompanied by Andrew Liller, Shannan Moon, and Sean Scales with the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. Photo: Elias Funez
Nathan Melo readies to drop in on the big bowl at the Grass Valley Skate Park at Condon Park Saturday during the first Grass Valley Skate Contest presented by local skate shop Goodtimes. 10/2/21 Photo: Elias Funez
Snow accumulates early Tuesday morning along Main and Commercial Streets in downtown Nevada City where several inches of snow were recorded. More low snow is in the forecast later in the week. 12/14/21 Photo: Elias Funez
A pedestrian enjoys Nevada City’s silent and snowy streets Tuesday morning along Broad Street Street. 12/14/21 Photo: Elias Funez
Nevada Union baserunner Alyssa Watkins slides into second base under the tag of Bear River shortstop (2) during the Miners’ win over the Bruins Tuesday at Bear River High School. Photo: Elias Funez
Other parts of Nevada City were abuzz with spring cleaning Tuesday morning as crews have been busy preparing the exterior and interior of the National Exchange Hotel for its reopening next month. Photo: Elias Funez
Flames and smoke surround the second story of a two story structure fire reported just after 4 p.m. Tuesday evening off of the 13,000 block of Ridge Road. Photo: Elias Funez
The Board of Supervisors had to take a recess due to unruly members of the public in the audience. 12/14/21 Photo: Elias Funez
Members of the Nevada County Board of Supervisors get up and walk out of the meeting after members of the public become too unruly during public comment of a consent calendar item at Tuesday’s meeting. 12/14/21 Photo: Elias Funez
Smiling faces could be seen in and out of Sierra Theater’s Del Oro Theater and Sutton Cinemas during their first day back open Friday afternoon. Photo: Elias Funez 06/18/21
Folks get their snacks and popcorn in the Del Oro Theater lobby before going to see the new Spirit: Untamed movie. 06/18/21 Photo: Elias Funez
Volunteers work through a sea of new toys Thursday evening at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building where hundreds of toys are sorted for the annual Toys For Tots giveaway this Saturday. Toy and food recipients are pre-registered by referrals from schools, churches, County Public Health Services, word of mouth, and by dialing 211. 12/16/21 Photo: Elias Funez
Twelve year old Judah Aginsky shows the arm where he received the Covid-19 vaccine Tuesday at the County’s Whispering Pines vaccination clinic. Aginsky, who recently celebrated his birthday, had been looking forward to finally being of age for the vaccine. The clinic closed its doors Tuesday. 7/27/21 Photo: Elias Funez
Nevada Union’s Kailee McLaughlin attempts to block a Placer volley during the Miners loss in four sets to the Hillmen Thursday evening at NU’s West gym. Photo: Elias Funez
Nevada Union’s J.T. Conway hits a spike over the net for a kill during the Miners win over the El Dorado Cougars Thursday at home. Photo: Elias Funez
The Buttermilk Bend Trail offers sweeping views of the South Fork Yuba River. Photo: Elias Funez
California newts gather in the pools of Kennebec Creek in the South Yuba River State Park Wednesday. 04/07/21 Photo: Elias Funez
A California newt, or orange bellied newt, walks between puddles of water along Kennebec Creek in the South Yuba River State Park near Edwards Crossing Wednesday. The perennial stream is currently flowing with spring runoff bringing an abundance of newts to the waterway. 04/07/21 Photo: Elias Funez
Folks took to the South Yuba River over the weekend and the unseasonably hot temperatures. This week temps return to normal for the season with highs in the low to mid 90s to upper 80s. Photo: Elias Funez
Wildflowers bloom near the Jefferson Creek overlook off of Highway 20. Photo: Elias Funez
Rainrops collect on the back of this leaf in Grass Valley’s Condon Park following Tuesday morning’s rain where .14 inches of precipitation was recorded following a 24 hour period. Photo: Elias Funez
A gold panner prepares to sift through a pan full of soil Tuesday along the shores of the South Yuba River. Temperatures in the area are about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. 11/30/21 Photo: Elias Funez
The sun sets in dramatic fashion over Nevada County following Thursday’s rain and snowfall. Three quarters of an inch of rain were recorded in Grass Valley following the passing storm system. Photo: Elias Funez
Eric and Genie Adams were married Sunday in an outdoor ceremony at B&C Ace Home and Garden Center in Grass Valley, where they first met last year as new employees of the business. Photo: Elias Funez
A group of friends play a round of disc golf Wednesday at Condon Park’s Squirrel Creek course. 07/28/21 Photo: Elias Funez
While snowfall was picturesque in places such as along Broad Street in Nevada City, it was dangerous for many others who were without electricity or stuck in the snow. 12/21/21 Photo: Elias Funez
Hundreds of folks danced their cares away to the sounds of Saritah, Pamyua, and Ozomatli who closed out the one day WorldFest Day concert at the Nevada County Fairgrounds Saturday evening. Photo: Elias Funez
Multi-instrumentalist Asdru Sierra on trumpet, and Ulises Bella on Saxophone, help entertain the WoldFest crowd as part of the Los Angeles based band Ozomatli Saturday night at the Nevada County Fairgrounds in Grass Valley. Photo: Elias Funez
Folks applaud performances from their designated viewing area at WorldFest Day. Photo: Elias Funez
Cassidy Cecil helps place wreaths onto the graves of service men and women interred at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Grass Valley as part of Saturday’s Wreaths Across America wreath laying ceremony. Over 1,300 wreaths – made possible by local donations – were placed at graves and memorials throughout Grass Valley over the weekend. 12/18/21 Photo: Elias Funez
The front end of a Lexus SUV smashed through the lobby wall of Dental Solutions in Penn Valley Thursday morning. Nobody was injured. Photo: Elias Funez
Volunteers helped to clean tons of trash from the South Yuba River near Smartsville. Photo: Elias Funez
