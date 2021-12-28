Top 5 public safety stories of 2021

This year brought damaging fires, a new district attorney and a series of cyberattacks to local institutions. These are the top public safety stories for 2021.

SAGE CRAWFORD SHOOTING

On Feb. 4, Ariella “Sage” Crawford was fatally shot in front of her children by a Nevada County sheriff’s deputy.

The shooting was followed by a public outcry over appropriate law enforcement response, mental health, and the Mobile Crisis Team.

The District Attorney’s Office has said it expected no charges would be filed against the deputies involved. A report from that office hasn’t yet been released.

A dash cam video shows two deputies, who originally responded to a call for service in the area, approaching Crawford as she is walking with her two children in the middle of the street. Crawford can be seen brandishing a knife in the video, and is yelling and screaming at both officers.

At one point, Crawford runs toward one of the officers while brandishing the knife. One deputy unsuccessfully attempts to taser her, before a second officer fires five shots at her with his handgun.

Crawford was transported to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

WILSON PICKED AS DA

In June, Jesse Wilson was selected as the interim district attorney by the Board of Supervisors, which passed over then-Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh in picking Wilson for the position.

Wilson and other local attorneys had been heavily critical of Walsh and former District Attorney Cliff Newell, claiming that the Newell-Walsh administration had not maintained a satisfactory conviction rate.

Wilson has said he wants to improve the conviction rate and also reach a successful resolution in several high-profile cases including the anticipated trial of six men accused in connection with the 2019 slaying of Shanta Olsen, as well as the Sean Bryant/Michael McCauley murder case.

Wilson is up for election in June.

Nevada County District Attorney Jesse Wilson is congratulated following his selection by the Nevada County Board of Supervisors.



FIRE

Perhaps unsurprisingly, 2021 saw a number of major wildfires tear through Nevada County, including the Bennett Fire, which in August forced thousands of evacuations in Grass Valley.

The Bennett Fire — which threatened some of the more heavily populated areas of Grass Valley, not far from the downtown sector — was swiftly contained by an overwhelmingly response from firefighting personnel.

Not all of this year’s fires were so quickly contained. The River Fire, which swept through dense vegetation and foliage in the Colfax area, lasted for nine days and burned nearly 3,000 acres; while the Intanko Fire threatened thousands of residents in Yuba County, burning around 1,000 acres before being extinguished.

In addition to the local fires, Nevada County residents had to continually be on their guard in monitoring the progress of the Dixie and Caldor fires, whose worst effects were not seen locally, aside from thick layers of smoke that often blanketed portions of the county for days on end​.

Firefighters were busy working the blackened areas of the Bennett Fire, dousing hotspots in the vegetation.



MURDER CASE

A 7-year-old murder case reappeared in the headlines this year after an appeals court overturned a local judge’s decision to dismiss it.

Finley Fultz, 32, faces a murder charge in connection with the 2014 fatal shooting of Isaac Zafft. Authorities claim Fultz shot Zafft during a botched marijuana grow robbery.

Fultz’s 2018 trial ended in a mistrial. That was followed by Judge Tom Anderson’s decision about serious errors made by prosecutors making a fair trial impossible, leading him to dismiss the case.

Prosecutors appealed and in September prevailed in the Third District Court of Appeal.

Fultz remained jailed Tuesday in the Nevada County Jail.

CYBERATTACK

In May, Sierra College was struck by a cyberattack, faculty have said.

As a result, the college temporarily lost access to Canvas, its learning management system which facilitates assignment submissions and grading, as well as communication between faculty and students. The college’s main website was also disabled, as was the college’s payroll system, according to Joan Merriam, a communications professor at Sierra College.

That attack was followed in June by one against the city of Grass Valley. The perpetrators threatened to publish data if the city failed to pay a ransom. The city opted to pay, citing the merits of protecting potentially exposed data.

On July 22, Truckee experienced a cybersecurity attack which breached its system and caused phones, internet, access to data, and everything that exists behind the town’s firewall to be shut down.

In early October, the Nevada Irrigation District detected malware in the district’s system. Officials said the malware was caught in time.