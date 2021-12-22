Top 5 online stories of 2021
The shooting death of Sage Crawford, River Fire and trash fines top the list of The Union’s top 5 stories of 2021
Though the coronavirus and its effects are still with us, 2021 was dominated by different headlines, at least for Nevada County.
Waste Management’s implementation of new technology and fines, and the varying results, was the top story for The Union in terms of online traffic. Other stories that made the list include the shooting death of Safe Crawford, the River Fire, crime and a house fire.
The following is a list of The Union’s top 5 online stories for 2021:
1. Taking out the trash
It may have sounded like science fiction at the time, but it was just the latest in trash regulations.
Waste Management began using Smart Truck technology in February to photograph yard waste and recycling carts in an effort to crack down on overfilled bins and contaminated recycling.
Read the full story here.
2. 1 dead in officer-involved shooting
On Feb. 4, Sage Crawford was reportedly acting erratically while armed with a knife before she was shot and killed by a Nevada County sheriff’s deputy, authorities said.
“My heartfelt condolences are with the friends and family of the young woman,” Sheriff Shannan Moon said in a prepared statement.
Read the full story here.
Photos of the River Fire by Elias Funez
3. The River Fire in Colfax
On Aug. 4, Nevada and Placer counties’ worst fire fears were realized.
A fire began at the Bear River Campground in Colfax that Wednesday afternoon. It spread to Chicago Park, burning a total of 2,619 acres and destroying 142 structures. It was contained Aug. 13. The cause remains unknown.
Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez was live at the fire scene that Wednesday night. A recording of the live video can be found here.
4. Couple accused of viewing child porn with kids in house
Two people were arrested in August at their Grass Valley residence after authorities say they admitted to downloading and viewing child pornography, with children present in the home.
Cara Kaye Magliocca, 23, and Maxwell Joseph Vierra, 22, were arrested in the 200 block of Helen Drive. Magliocca and Vierra were charged with possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography, and criminal conspiracy to commit those offenses, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. All three charges are felonies.
Court records show the pair are set to appear in court next month for a pre-sentence report.
Read the full story here.
5. Two injured in Grass Valley residential fire
Two victims on Feb. 5 were pulled out of a burning residence off Ridge Road in Grass Valley.
Multiple fire departments responded to the house in the 10000 block of Park View Drive just after 5 p.m., but the structure was already fully involved with people possibly trapped inside, according to scanner traffic.
Two burn victims were located, an adult and a child, said Nevada County Consolidated Deputy Fire Chief Jerry Funk. Both victims were transported by helicopter to a regional burn center, Funk said.
Read the full story here.
Complied by Digital Engagement Editor Samantha Sullivan
Each year, The Union takes a look at the Top 5 stories in categories including public safety, education and business, among others. Today’s look is at the Top 5 online stories of the year.
