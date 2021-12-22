Top 5 online stories of 2021

Though the coronavirus and its effects are still with us, 2021 was dominated by different headlines, at least for Nevada County.

Waste Management’s implementation of new technology and fines, and the varying results, was the top story for The Union in terms of online traffic. Other stories that made the list include the shooting death of Safe Crawford, the River Fire, crime and a house fire.

The following is a list of The Union’s top 5 online stories for 2021:

Overfilled garbage bins and misplaced items will result in surcharges placed on customer’s bills when Waste Management rolls out new plans aimed at correcting the bad behavior.



1. Taking out the trash

It may have sounded like science fiction at the time, but it was just the latest in trash regulations.

Waste Management began using Smart Truck technology in February to photograph yard waste and recycling carts in an effort to crack down on overfilled bins and contaminated recycling.

An investigator places a marker denoting a potential piece of evidence along Names Drive, near Alta Sierra Drive, where an officer-involved shooting took place.



2. 1 dead in officer-involved shooting

On Feb. 4, Sage Crawford was reportedly acting erratically while armed with a knife before she was shot and killed by a Nevada County sheriff’s deputy, authorities said.

“My heartfelt condolences are with the friends and family of the young woman,” Sheriff Shannan Moon said in a prepared statement.

Photos of the River Fire by Elias Funez







3. The River Fire in Colfax

On Aug. 4, Nevada and Placer counties’ worst fire fears were realized.

A fire began at the Bear River Campground in Colfax that Wednesday afternoon. It spread to Chicago Park, burning a total of 2,619 acres and destroying 142 structures. It was contained Aug. 13. The cause remains unknown.

Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez was live at the fire scene that Wednesday night. A recording of the live video can be found here.

4. Couple accused of viewing child porn with kids in house

Two people were arrested in August at their Grass Valley residence after authorities say they admitted to downloading and viewing child pornography, with children present in the home.

Cara Kaye Magliocca, 23, and Maxwell Joseph Vierra, 22, were arrested in the 200 block of Helen Drive. Magliocca and Vierra were charged with possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography, and criminal conspiracy to commit those offenses, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. All three charges are felonies.

Court records show the pair are set to appear in court next month for a pre-sentence report.

Neighbors watch as a residence goes up in flames on Parkview Drive in Grass Valley.



5. Two injured in Grass Valley residential fire

Two victims on Feb. 5 were pulled out of a burning residence off Ridge Road in Grass Valley.

Multiple fire departments responded to the house in the 10000 block of Park View Drive just after 5 p.m., but the structure was already fully involved with people possibly trapped inside, according to scanner traffic.

Two burn victims were located, an adult and a child, said Nevada County Consolidated Deputy Fire Chief Jerry Funk. Both victims were transported by helicopter to a regional burn center, Funk said.

Complied by Digital Engagement Editor Samantha Sullivan