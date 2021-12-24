Top 5 government stories of 2021

Construction, water and cannabis — they all in some way touched the lives of many Nevada County residents this year. They also stayed top of mind for city and county leaders, who made decisions about these and other looming issues over the course of 2021.

CONSTRUCTION

Several housing and commercial projects kicked off this year throughout the county.

Despite rising lumber costs and labor issues, Lone Oak Senior Apartments in Penn Valley was completed, while projects like Timberwood Estates off Brunswick Road and the Loma Rica Ranch development in Grass Valley got underway.

Several other projects, like Brunswick Commons and a new Wendy’s restaurant, remain ongoing. The latter is on the site of the old Paulette’s Country Kitchen, which closed earlier this year.

An appeal to a judge’s ruling in favor of the Dorsey Marketplace project has slowed that development.

Roadways and future home sites begin to take shape in the new Loma Rica Ranch subdivision being constructed between Brunswick Road and Sutton Way in Grass Valley.



WATER

On May 10, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a drought emergency in 41 counties, including Nevada, Placer and Yuba, due to the “historic and unanticipated” depletion of expected snowpack runoff.

A mandatory reduction of water use went into effect June 23 in Grass Valley that included city personnel and residents. Nevada City then imposed its own water restrictions.

NID imposed a 20% reduction and advised homeowners to restrict watering lawns and plants to just a few days per week.

It appears things may be turning around. As of this week the region had beaten the 30-year rain average by over 10 inches.

RUDIGER THE K-9 COP

Rudiger, a local K-9 that became the symbol for Nevada County police dogs, retired in October.

In his farewell to Rudiger, Grass Valley Police Chief Alex Gammelgard called it bittersweet.

Nevada City in August 2017 gave approval to implement a K-9 program, and the following year approved the funding component to outfit the department. Shortly afterward it acquired the first dog. Nevada City then reached out to allow the transfer of Rudiger to Grass Valley.

However, Rudiger developed health issues. After consultation with the veterinary office at UC Davis, authorities decided it was prudent for Rudiger to retire. Rudiger will live out the rest of his life in retirement.

GRASS VALLEY CANNABIS DISPENSARY

The committee reviewing Grass Valley retail cannabis candidates this month narrowed the list to one.

“The cannabis dispensary applicant ranked the highest was Provisions,” said Tom Last, community development director. “They can now apply for a permit.”

Cameron Brady, an attorney representing Provisions, said the outfit is in the process of submitting its commercial cannabis permit application.

Scoring benchmarks were determined by several factors, including cannabis knowledge; ownership team evaluation; if the business offers well paid, quality jobs; and overall business experience.

Provisions intends to operate out of the former Ag Natural building, 403 Idaho Maryland Road. It’s expected to open this summer.

AG Natural will move across the street to 403 Idaho Maryland Road, the former Foothills Event Center.

One applicant who didn’t get chosen has appealed.

IDAHO-MARYLAND MINE

The proposed reopening of the Idaho-Maryland Mine, in the works for years, led to increased interest this year as a draft environmental report for it came closer to release.

Some 60 people gathered in April to oppose the mine, citing its potential risks to the environment, including wastewater run off, its effect on surrounding well water, as well as air and noise pollution.

That was followed by the June release of a mine-sponsored survey claiming that 59% of respondents supported the mine’s reopening.

Supervisors this month approved an independent economic study of the mine.

A map showing Rise Gold’s land holding of the Idaho-Maryland Mine was shown during an April protest.



