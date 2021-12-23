Top 5 education stories of 2021

From finishing the first academic year held entirely during the COVID-19 pandemic to adjusting instructional formats and protocol for many students’ return to in-person classes, 2021 brought a number of changes to Nevada County’s schools. Among the top stories from local schools this year were the celebrations for students who graduated within this changing landscape, as well as the discussions it sparked across the community. The Union looks back at the top education news stories of 2021.

COMPLETING A HYBRID YEAR

In February, Nevada City School District parents shared their varied perspectives on the hybrid educational model the district had maintained since August.

One parent, for example, praised Deer Creek Elementary’s morning/afternoon split which had all students coming onto campus four days per week. Another said Seven Hills Middle School’s A/B cohort system — with each cohort on campus two full days per week — provided convenient drop-off and pick-up times, although it brought some difficulty balancing work with her child’s full distance learning days.

As the pandemic brought unpredictability, schools across the county worked to adjust their operations. For example, the Nevada Joint Union High School District began the 2020-21 academic year in a full distance learning format, before transitioning to a hybrid model in October 2020 — then returning to distance learning in late November 2020, citing an increase in the county’s COVID-19 transmission and changes in local public health recommendations at the time.

The district returned to a hybrid model Feb. 1, having A/B cohorts each attend on-campus instruction two days per week. It announced in March that its students opting for the hybrid model would no longer be divided into the two cohorts, and would begin coming to campus four days per week.

The end of the 2020-21 academic year meant for many students in Nevada County that hybrid or distance learning instructional models were set to be retired in favor of fully in-person instruction the following year.

RECOGNITION

Bear River High School Assistant Principal Cathy Peterson was recognized for her work in March, when she was named Co-Administrator of the Year at both the county chapter and regional levels of the Association of California School Administrators.

“I was extremely honored to be recognized by my peers, people who are in the trenches with me,” Peterson wrote in an email at the time. She added that, while her 45th year with the Nevada Joint Union High School District had brought challenging circumstances, she works with a “remarkable staff” and they have “all pulled together to make things the best they can be.”

Ghidotti Early College High School graduates don their face coverings as they approach their seats during their graduation ceremony held in June. Two months before, the school had been named a 2021 California Distinguished School.



In April, Ghidotti Early College High School was named a 2021 California Distinguished School — a recognition which had not been received by a Nevada County school since 2018, and had not been received by Ghidotti since 2013.

“I was not prepared for it, but I was elated and just honored, and really proud of my school,” said Ghidotti Early College High School Principal Noah Levinson. He said the school’s students had maintained low rates of absence and suspension, in addition to consistently excelling in state standardized testing.

CELEBRATING GRADUATES

Friends and family gathered at school campuses across the county this spring to celebrate local schools’ 2021 graduates.

Nevada Union High School graduated 270 students in June between two promotion ceremonies, one held in the morning and the other in the evening at the school’s Hooper Stadium. Students wore custom class of 2021 face coverings and sat socially distanced from other students.



Some schools modified their graduation festivities in order to observe COVID-19 prevention measures. Nevada Union High School, for example, held two separate ceremonies in order to facilitate distancing.

The North Point Academy campus was awash in blue-and-white balloons during the graduation of the class of 2021.



Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning recognized its graduates two at a time this year, assigning each pair a time slot, while North Point Academy held a walk-through ceremony for its graduating seniors.

RETURNING IN PERSON

August brought the beginning of the 2021-22 academic year, which meant a full return to the classroom for most Nevada County students who had been receiving instruction in either a hybrid or full distance learning model the previous year.

“I know that our teachers are very excited to have the students return to the classroom,” said Penn Valley Union Elementary School District Superintendent Melissa Conley the week before students were set to return.

While every school was to return to offering fully in-person instruction, the state required that they also offer an independent study option for students and families who chose to remain off campus. Grass Valley School District Superintendent Andrew Withers said in August that planning for the district’s independent study option was underway.

Concerning interest expressed at that time in the off-campus model, however, he said the “vast majority” of families in the district had opted to send their students back to campus.

COVID-19 PROTOCOLS AT SCHOOLS

COVID-19 mitigation measures — including testing, quarantine periods, vaccination, and the use of face coverings — were a significant topic of discussion within school communities this year.

High schoolers and their families approach the front of Nevada Union High School during a COVID-19 testing and proof of vaccine day set up in August to help curb a community outbreak.



An advisory from local superintendents and directors was released in August, stating that the requirement that students and staff wear masks while indoors at school during the 2021-22 academic year was state-directed, and explaining the issues school districts could face if they failed or refused to follow this requirement.

“We wanted to let people know that these are the realities school districts and charter schools face, and we don’t take any of these decisions lightly,” said Nevada County Superintendent of Schools Scott Lay.

Later that month, after an uptick of cases at Nevada Union High School, administrators announced students would be required to either provide proof of vaccination or be tested for COVID-19 prior to returning to school. Authorities responded to the campus the following week, when a group gathered there to protest the measures.

In November, local superintendents and directors released a public letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom, stating that many in the community have “significant concerns regarding the continuance of mask mandates,” and additional concerns regarding an anticipated K-12 vaccination mandate. They requested that the state identify what benchmarks must be met to end universal masking in classrooms, and that it maintain medical, religious, and personal exemptions to the COVID-19 vaccination requirement.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com