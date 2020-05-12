Tonight: ‘Virtual’ Friendship Club Grad Night celebration hosted by KNCO radio

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the venue has changed for this year’s annual Friendship Club Graduation and Scholarship dinner to honor nine girls graduating from The Friendship Club and high school, according to a press release sent to The Union.

The celebration will be today (May 12) from 6-7 p.m. broadcast on KNCO radio. The one-hour radio program replaces The Friendship Club’s Grad Night dinner, a fundraiser for the organization, the release states.

During the program, KNCO radio host Tom Fitzsimmons and Friendship Club Executive Director Jennifer Singer will discuss the accomplishments of these soon-to-be grads and hear them share their experiences, the release states.

“The Friendship Club even has the dinner and dessert menu lined up from business sponsors Friar Tucks, Nevada City Winery, Culture Shock Yogurt and a bouquet of flowers from Foothills Flowers,” Development and Communications Director Cheryl Rubin said in an email. “We’re inviting the community to tune in to the radio program, order dinner, grab dessert and be part of the celebration.”

Source: The Friendship Club