Tonight: ‘Virtual’ Friendship Club Grad Night celebration hosted by KNCO radio
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the venue has changed for this year’s annual Friendship Club Graduation and Scholarship dinner to honor nine girls graduating from The Friendship Club and high school, according to a press release sent to The Union.
The celebration will be today (May 12) from 6-7 p.m. broadcast on KNCO radio. The one-hour radio program replaces The Friendship Club’s Grad Night dinner, a fundraiser for the organization, the release states.
During the program, KNCO radio host Tom Fitzsimmons and Friendship Club Executive Director Jennifer Singer will discuss the accomplishments of these soon-to-be grads and hear them share their experiences, the release states.
“The Friendship Club even has the dinner and dessert menu lined up from business sponsors Friar Tucks, Nevada City Winery, Culture Shock Yogurt and a bouquet of flowers from Foothills Flowers,” Development and Communications Director Cheryl Rubin said in an email. “We’re inviting the community to tune in to the radio program, order dinner, grab dessert and be part of the celebration.”
Support Local Journalism
Source: The Friendship Club
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User