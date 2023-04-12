Staff Writer
Recommendations for new course offerings in the Nevada Joint Union High School District (NJUHSD) will be made to school board members at tonight’s regularly scheduled meeting that will take place at 6 p.m. in room C202 at Bear River High School located at 11130 Magnolia Road, Grass Valley.
The NJUHSD Curriculum Committee reviewed 16 courses to bring to the board for review and possible approval over the next few months.
At tonight’s meeting, staff will recommend approval of Introduction to Ceramics, Introduction to Criminal Justice, Cooperative Sports, Anatomy and Physiology of Animals, Integrated Mathematics Extension, Introduction to Studio Art, and World Geography.
Course outlines are available on the NJUHSD board meeting agenda for the public to review.
A resolution to approve energy service projects between NJUHSD and SitelogIQ, a company that works in schools, hospitals, apartments, offices, factories, and shopping centers to deliver energy efficiency and facility solutions that would improve buildings, according to the SitelogIQ website.
Part of the resolution will be improvements at Silver Springs High School in Grass Valley.
“Solar panels will be going up over the outdoor construction technology classroom,” Principal Marty Mathiesen said. “The covered area will allow students to work outside and the panels will generate energy. It’s a win, win.”
The total cost is estimated at $991,527 with a 30 percent federal credit coming back to the District, according to NJUHSD board agenda.
The NJUHSD board members will also discuss the Equity Board Policy that was last updated in 2018. The document will simply be discussed but has the potential to influence future decisions and priorities, according to Dan Frisella, superintendent of NJUHSD.
“Addressing the needs of the most marginalized learners requires recognition of the inherent value of diversity and acknowledgement that educational excellence requires a commitment to equity in the opportunities provided to students and the resulting outcomes,” according to the first paragraph of the policy.
The policy also recognizes that assessing the needs of students based on data disaggregated by race among other factors is a priority when deciding where funding will be spent.
The Board and the Superintendent will develop and implement policies and strategies to promote equity in district programs and activities.
“Routinely assessing student needs based on data disaggregated by race, ethnicity, and socio-economic and cultural backgrounds in order to enable equity-focused policy, planning, and resource development decisions,” according to the policy measure number one.
Another of the measures listed in the policy refers to hiring practices that will need to promote diversity or at least the demographics of the community in Nevada County.
“Promoting the employment and retention of a diverse staff that reflects the student demographics of the community,” according to the policy.
An additional agenda item is regarding the staff recommendation for the approval of the December 2022 California School Boards Association (CSBA) policy updates.
Guidelines are sent to each public school district for new laws school boards may consider adopting such as in the area of safety, evaluation of individuals who may qualify for special education, enrollment criteria for preschool, updates of the definitions of “offer access” and “provide access” in regard to Expanded Learning Opportunities (ELO) programs such as after school care and board election procedures, according to the CSBA Policy Guide Sheet, December 2022.
“About 85% of school districts refer to the legal teams at CSBA to keep us up to date on consistent with changes in laws and policies,” Frisella said. “This is a first read. All policy goes to the board twice, so action will not take place until a later date.”