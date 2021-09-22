Tom Stinnett-Brown: Children see that vulgar sign; grow up!
To the land owner on Pleasant Valley Road: Please take down your vulgar sign.
The four-letter obscene word insulting our president is childish and wholly inappropriate to expose children to.
Have some consideration for others! Have some respect for your neighbors and the county at large, have some class. Your hate speech is not helping create a decent society.
Wouldn’t it be better for you to express your political beliefs in a more mature, polite and constructive way instead of spewing bile indiscriminately?
Tom Stinnett-Brown
Penn Valley
