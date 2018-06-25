Tom Coleman named as Grand Marshal for July 4 parade on Nevada City

The Greater Grass Valley and Nevada City Chambers of Commerce and the Grass Valley Downtown Association have picked Tom Coleman, former owner of the National Hotel in Nevada City, as the 2018 Grand Marshal for the Fourth of July parade.

Coleman, who has been the longest running owner of the National Hotel, is also a Rotarian.

The 2018 Independence Day parade will be in Nevada City this year, beginning at 11 a.m. with post-parade entertainment, craft vendors, treat street and family fun at the county fairgrounds on McCourtney Road from 3 p.m. until the fireworks finale at 9:30 p.m.

This year the theme is "Sweet Home Nevada County." Continuing a tradition that began 116 years ago. It was in 1902 that an agreement was struck between Nevada City and Grass Valley to alternate the parade between the two communities. Since then, Grass Valley has hosted the celebration on odd-numbered years and Nevada City on even-numbered years.

"What happens here on July Fourth is the epitome of a small town celebration," said Robin Davies, executive director of the Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce. "Whether the parade is in Grass Valley or Nevada City, the focus is on three important elements of American life: families, communities and patriotism."

The Nevada County Concert Band will be performing on Broad Street prior to and during the parade. Nevada County Concert Band begins their pre-parade concert at 10 a.m. in front of the Alpha Building on Broad Street. It is recommended that parade goers arrive early with lawn chairs in hand, to find a good vantage point. Following the parade, the always-popular Ophir Prison Band will be giving a lively performance on Lower Broad Street.

Emily Fitzpatrick, a student at Nevada Union High School, will kick off the parade with the national anthem, followed by a traditional flyover. More than 70 entries will march through historic Nevada City.