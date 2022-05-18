‘Togetherrr’ exhibit to hold closing party

The Chambers Project will close out its “Togetherrr” exhibit with a party this Saturday.

The closing party is from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday at The Chambers Project, 627 E. Main St., Grass Valley.

People planning to attend should RSVP by visiting thechambersproject.com/togetherrr and following the instructions.

Togetherrr is an exhibit of paintings by the artists of the Furtherrr Collective: Mars-1, Oliver Vernon, Damon Soule, David Choong Lee and Nome Edonna.

The exhibit opened in March.