‘Togetherrr’ exhibit to hold closing party
The Chambers Project will close out its “Togetherrr” exhibit with a party this Saturday.
The closing party is from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday at The Chambers Project, 627 E. Main St., Grass Valley.
People planning to attend should RSVP by visiting thechambersproject.com/togetherrr and following the instructions.
Togetherrr is an exhibit of paintings by the artists of the Furtherrr Collective: Mars-1, Oliver Vernon, Damon Soule, David Choong Lee and Nome Edonna.
The exhibit opened in March.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
‘Togetherrr’ exhibit to hold closing party
The Chambers Project will close out its “Togetherrr” exhibit with a party this Saturday.