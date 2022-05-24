Togetherrr again: Psychedelic exhibit concludes, curator poised to collaborate

The Chambers Project closed out the gallery’s second exhibit as it rang it in — with a bang.

Members of the psychedelic art collective TOGETHERRR on Saturday dabbed brushes and flicked wrists to blend a palette capable of fusing organic and industrial forms.

Mars-1, Oliver Vernon, Damon Soule, David Choong Lee and Nome Edonna worked on two commissioned pieces half the size of those painted during the exhibit’s opening in March, as DJ Qbert, the Gaslamp Killer and A Path Untold provided the soundtrack for the evening’s event.

“It would be disrespectful to do any less,” said Brian Chambers, producer and patron behind The Chambers Project , of bringing out the same stops that wowed attendees at the exhibit’s opening two months before.

David Choong Lee, a San Francisco-based painter, squats left of local talent Oliver Vernon during Saturday’s gallery closing event. The artists’ reputations paid for the party by selling the pieces they worked on, Chambers said.

The collective’s work essentially paid for the party, Chambers said, adding that the paintings produced during the event were sold before the artists ever touched the canvas.

Artists anticipate working on the pieces for another weekend before calling them complete, Vernon said, adding that the ability to do post-production work is the primary difference between live painting in a gallery setting as opposed to a festival.

“If you have a four-day followup session, that’s like doing a whole other painting,” Vernon said. “We were able to go from where we usually stop, and go into detail — refining, tweaking the knobs, dialing in, dialing in. It’s taken beyond the quick improvisational reaction in the festival. We’re getting way past that.”

Choong Lee said the ego may present itself over the course of the painting process, but it’s necessary to release for the sake of the construction of the final piece.

“It’s an amazing experience each time,” Choong Lee said. “That kind of subtle feeling is there, but I never really let it (stop) me.“

A packed house dined on pasta from Nevada City’s Ham Stand and drank beers from Bullmastiff Brewing. Non-alcoholic elixirs were provided by Elixart and hard kombuchas from Gold Vibe Kombuchary. Chambers said he makes a point to support local businesses and integrate local talents and culture with the visitors his gallery attracts.

Vernon declined requests to try to describe the artwork, maintaining that art, specifically psychedelic art, can’t be reduced to any one style or medium.

Even so, Chambers said there is a palpable connection between deeply symbolic 1960s concert posters invoking images of Ancient Egypt and contemporary chaotic, space-age landscapes created over two weekends in the flying dust of the Black Rock Desert in Nevada.

“Those were collaborations between promoters, musicians and the artists,” Chambers said of the concert posters that grandfathered the modern psychedelic art movement. “The spirit of collaboration is a major underlying thing for everything that I do.”

RECOGNITION

Chambers’ name — and the psychedelic art he promotes — have only gained recognition since hosting his first art show in New Orleans in 2009, but the collector began amassing concert posters that were collected on trips to San Francisco during his teenage years.

Chambers’ eye has helped identify the genre’s living leaders, as well as its forefathers and descendants.

“That is kind of how I carved my niche into the art world,” Chambers said. “I’ve always noticed that you are able to connect current contemporary artists with heroes of theirs who inspired them in their younger years — if you get them to collaborate together, they will inevitably learn new tricks and inspire each other.”

One collaboration on display Saturday night was not finished — a mostly green canvas Mars-1 began working on with his childhood hero, album cover illustrator Roger Dean.

Dean, who eventually designed the logos for Virgin and Tetris, gained fame in England for illustrating the album covers of the band “Yes” in the 1970s. Now, he is partnering with Chambers and Travis Threlkel of Obscura Digital to open an exhibit in San Francisco in November under their new collaborative moniker Chambers Obscura.

DJ Qbert, left, awarded best DJ in America in 2010, is another member of Brian Chambers’ artistic community. Attendees of the gallery closing remarked on how he is considered one of the best “scratchers” in the world.

Threlkel moved to Nevada County in in 2020 from San Francisco after selling his company to Madison Square Garden. Like Chambers, Threlkel got his start in image mapping — one of the newest technologies to be introduced to the events industry — by using a projector during his friends’ music shows in the Bay Area.

The technology is not the point, Threkel said. The pair have plans to use the back half of The Chambers Project building to create a kind of planetarium where entire worlds can be mapped.

Threlkel said that, like the psychedelic art of the Furtherrr collective and its aesthetic ancestors, projection mapping has the power to transport an audience.

“Imagine what it would be like to live in a dragon’s lair,” Threlkel said. “We want to take you there.”

Chambers said he will produce a show in San Francisco that will include the collaborative painting by Mars-1 and Roger Dean, a retrospective of Dean’s illustrated work that Chambers collected over decades, and projection mapping of the work.

Chambers’ mission is to share the work of internationally renowned artists with his local community and to pioneer the highest level of physical curation and digital, immersive arts under one roof.

The next show at The Chambers Project opens June 11 and will be a solo exhibition from local artist Candace Thatcher titled “Archive Scan Series.”

