Tofanelli’s to host food bank drive
In light of the many recent events impacting families and businesses, such as COVID-19, power outages and fires, Tofanelli’s Gold Country Bistro will donate $1 to the Food Bank of Nevada County for every entrée enjoyed at their eatery from Jan. 24 through 28. Thanks to warmer weather, their patio will be open to guests. The Food Bank of Nevada County helps deliver food to those in need of assistance in the community. They not only deliver food donations, but facilitate several local, state and nationwide programs routinely and during emergencies.
Tofanelli’s is located at 302 W. Main St. in downtown Grass Valley, next door to the Center for the Arts and adjacent to the Holbrooke Hotel. Hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. For more information, visit Tofanellis.com or call 530-272-1468. For Food Bank information, visit FoodBankofNC.org or call 530-272-3796.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User