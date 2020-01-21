Today’s rain in Nevada County will give way to partly to mostly cloudy skies Thursday and Friday

The rain should disappear today from western Nevada County, though it’s expected to return for the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

There’s a 30% chance of rain today. However, skies should grow mostly sunny after 11 a.m., with highs reaching 53. Lows will dip to 37 tonight.

Partly to mostly sunny skies are expected Thursday and Friday, when highs will climb to 56 and 57 degrees, respectively, the weather service said.

“There is another system coming through,” meteorologist Brendon Rubin-Oster said of the weekend. “That should keep temperatures down a bit.”

Rain showers are forecast to start Friday night, and possibly continue into Tuesday.

Saturday’s highs will hit 53, and Sunday’s will reach 51. Monday’s highs will only climb to 50.