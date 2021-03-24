Today’s Bistro 538 lunch and dinner specials

The Grass Valley Elks Bistro 538 fundraiser drive-thru from 11 a.m. to 1:20 p.m. today will be serving lemon chicken, rice pilaf, green beans with asparagus and bacon, and vanilla cake with pecan caramel sauce for $15 (tax included). Reservations needed to ensure meals are available.

Friday’s outdoor dining 4 to 8 p.m. will include slow cooked garlic braised beef with gravy, smashed potatoes topped with thyme, chili garlic oil and peas, Caesar salad, garlic bread and vanilla cake with pecan caramel sauce for $18. To go dinners will also be available from 4 to 5 p.m. Spaces for outdoor dining are limited. Make reservations now for both dates at 530-205-0470. Bistro 538 is located in downtown Grass Valley through the Bank of America parking lot off S. Church St. For more information, visit http://www.Bistro538.org . The Elks is a nonprofit organization. Proceeds meals help to fund a variety of programs for Nevada County residents.