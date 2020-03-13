Today: COVID-19 virtual Town Hall for Nevada County

A virtual town hall meeting on the coronavirus is scheduled from noon to 1:30 p.m. today online via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/516624728 or by telephone by dialing 1-669 900-6833, and punching in identification number 516-624-728.

The meeting will share vital personal and community preparation strategies designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus and build resilience as a community. The virtual meeting will include short presentations from experts, and will allow time for Q&A and community discussion circles.

Featured participants will include Reinette Senum, mayor of Nevada City; Stephen Dinan, CEO of The Shift Network; Cathé Fish, Practical Permaculture; Emmett Miller, pioneer of Mind-Body Medicine; David Crow, founder of Floracopiea; Aaron Bigelow, CEO of Ampcoil; Elisa Parker, founder of SeeJaneDo; and more community members.