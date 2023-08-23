In an effort to expand the governmental reach to eastern Nevada County, the Board of Supervisors bypassed their normal meeting chambers at the Eric Rood Administration Building in Nevada City for the Truckee Town Hall Administrative Center in Truckee, from where District 5 Supervisor Hardy Bullock holds office.

The Board was welcomed by Bullock as well as members of the community, which serves as the easternmost of the districts.

Staff Writer Jennifer Nobles can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com.