In an effort to expand the governmental reach to eastern Nevada County, the Board of Supervisors bypassed their normal meeting chambers at the Eric Rood Administration Building in Nevada City for the Truckee Town Hall Administrative Center in Truckee, from where District 5 Supervisor Hardy Bullock holds office.
The Board was welcomed by Bullock as well as members of the community, which serves as the easternmost of the districts.
“I want to join everyone else in welcoming you to Truckee,” said Kathleen Eagen, a member of the Friends of the Truckee Library Board. “It’s great to have you here. We really appreciate that. But more importantly I want to thank you, the entire board, Hardy, and the county staff for the time and devotion and energy you are putting into this collaborative library effort. We know it’s big, you know it’s big, and we deeply appreciate it.”
Supervisor Bullock presented a Certificate of Recognition for Judy Price for twenty-one years of public service as the Town Clerk for the Town of Truckee, and for many contributions to the greater Truckee community. An additional Certificate of Recognition was presented to Alison Schwedner for her efforts, leadership, guidance, and dedication towards improving the lives of families and youth in the Truckee Tahoe Region. Julian Hall received an award of Nevada County Youth Leadership Award.
Office of Emergency Services Director Craig Griesbach presented a resolution approving a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the County of Nevada, Northstar Community Services District, Town of Truckee, Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation, Truckee Fire Protection District, and County of Placer, regarding the North Tahoe Truckee Biomass Task Force, and authorizing the Director of Emergency Services to execute the MOU.
Later in the meeting, Bullock proposed a resolution supporting and proclaiming October 4, 2023 as “California Clean Air Day” in Nevada County.
“It essentially centers on taking action steps at the county level to reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” Bullock said. “A couple summers ago it was a real issue and we struggled with it all summer and it hasn’t been so much lately and we hope to keep it that way.”
Jeff Thorsby, Senior Management Analyst, defended the resolution.
“I’m pleased to bring forward to you a resolution supporting and proclaiming October 4, 2023 as Clean Air Day. Specifically, this October 4 will actually be the sixth California Clean Air Day where individuals, organizations, businesses, and jurisdictions are invited to participate in pledging commitment to advocating clean air throughout California.
“They go to a website—California Clean Air Day—(where) they can sign on and pledge to take on various different initiatives help support and promote clean air in California,” Thorsby said.
The Clean Air Day resolution passed unanimously.
To close out Tuesday’s session, Community Development Agency Director Trisha Tillotson introduced SR 23-4213, also known as the Donner Summit Region presentation, highlighting County investments and activities within the Region, and Donner Summit Association for their work to protect, promote, and strengthen Donner Summit.
Said District 2 Supervisor Ed Scofield: “This is a resolution approving the contract between the County of Nevada and Clean Tahoe for litter abatement services in parts of unincorporated east county in the total amount of $15,000 for the period of October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024.”
The motion for SR 23-4213 carried, and with that the meeting was adjourned.
