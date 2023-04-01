With a name like Top This one might think that this Grass Valley business is strictly car and truck toppers; camper shells and the like. However, Top This owner Chuck Kavros said his accessory outfitter offers much more, helping drivers find and bring to life their ideal equipment to make their vehicle optimum.
Since 2002, Kavros has been at the wheel of Top This and said his road to success wasn’t always straight ahead.
“(My) family moved up here in ‘76 and I spent my last three years of high school here. After that, I ended up moving down to Cupertino and became a dental technician, did that for several years. My wife is from up here also and graduated the year after I did. So we ended up getting married; we’re 40 years in. Then we decided to come back up here rather than stay in the San Jose hustle and bustle.”
Upon arriving back in his hometown, Kavros got into real estate but found that the job wasn’t scratching the itch. He didn’t see longevity in it and wanted to find something more satisfying, even if it meant a time of uncertainty.
“I (was) kind of starting all over again,” he said. “Then I thought, well I’d like to see if I can start something where I could have something more tangible.
“I came across a business that was similar to (Top This) and it was for sale. I eventually made an offer on it, although it took me about eight months to go through to figure out what the business is all about because I had no idea what this business had. I had to learn everything from the beginning.”
Kavros spent about eight months learning the tools of the trade, figuring out a business plan, and exploring what type of business would succeed while being beneficial to the community.
While making frequent road trips between Nevada County and San Jose, Kavros put his kids to work; his two daughters were tasked with counting how many vehicles had camper shells or lumber racks.
“I got a pretty good idea as to the percentage of how many of these vehicles had at the time camper shells, but now there are truck bed covers. It at least gave me a ratio. And I went and spoke with all the dealerships around here; there were four at the time. I talked to them, how many trucks they sell a month.
“So I put all that stuff together with a reasonably good idea of what it is we would be selling, then I just got started. Just went to town. So it was fun.”
Kavros said one of the best parts of his job is that the majority of his customers go into his outfitters because they want to; unlike an auto parts store, where most people are looking to fix a problem, his business offers fun and functional equipment meant to enhance each driver’s experience.
From trailer hitches to truck bed covers, tool boxes to interior accessories, Top This has whatever one might want to make life on the road easier — or better looking. In the past few years, Kavros has seen an uptick in the number of people looking to tow trailers and who come to him to make sure they are appropriately equipped. Top This also offers marine services and RV accessories.
“We have a lot of fun things and that’s the fun thing about this business, is if somebody walks through the door they’re in a pretty good mood. They aren’t mad about something that just happened,” Kavros said. “And it’s fun because we help outfit vehicles to fit people’s needs. So whatever the need is, we figure out what are the products that will get them to feel like they want to feel, the accomplishment they want to do.
“We understand if it’s a contractor we might do lumber racks and tool boxes and bed slides and steps and ladder racks — all sorts of things. And (we) set them up so they can get the job done.”
With access to millions of square feet of warehouse space and an efficient warehouse system, Top This can typically receive items that aren’t already in stock in a single day, though some more specialty parts may take a week.
“When somebody comes in and they want their vehicle to do something for them it’s not doing, we can understand what it is they want to do, how they want to feel when it’s all done and what they want it to look like. If we can understand that and get a pretty good feel of what the customer’s looking for we can then, with our knowledge of doing this for a long time, we can come up with the products that will get them there. “
Many of his customers, Kavros said, are amazed by the products and services available; the realm of possibility.
“A lot of times people have no idea what’s available and they’ll just be amazed, like ‘I had no idea that you could do this.’ So we can take those components and put them on their vehicle and it does exactly what they need it to do.
“They can go do those things they weren’t able to do with the vehicles the way they were so used to seeing them, the enjoyment after we get something done, it’s kind of a special thing. And then when you see them driving around, it’s something that gives you a feeling of accomplishment. You’ve given something to somebody and they can do what they want to do. That’s one of the nicest things about this business.”
Top This is at 745 S. Auburn St. in Grass Valley. They can be reached at topthisoutfitters.com or by calling 530-273-6200.