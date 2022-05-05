To the statehouse: District 1 state Assembly candidates talk wildfire, health care

California state Assembly District 1 candidates Belle Sandwith, left, and Kelly Tanner agreed on some issues during Wednesday’s District 1 forum, including being opposed to taking campaign funds from PG&E.

Photo: Elias Funez

When it comes to the state Legislature, two out of four ain’t bad.

Belle Sandwith, a Democrat who grew up near Truckee; and Kelly Tanner, a Republican from Shasta County, appeared Wednesday at a forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County. Peace and Freedom Party candidate Joshua Brown and Republican incumbent Megan Dahle didn’t attend.

The candidates, on the June 7 ballot, fielded questions ranging from wildfire to health care.

Tanner said prescribed burning is one of many important actions, though it should be during the winter months, when there is more water.

”It’s definitely one tool to get rid of the underbrush,” she said. “It’s not natural for the forest to be so densely forested, so fire is an important tool to mitigate wildfires.”

Sandwith agreed, adding that it’s not the only solution.

”It has to be done in conjunction with brush piles, but you just can’t leave it,” she said. “You have to do it with chipping and haul it away, but it’s definitely a part of the solution.”

National issues also became part of the forum, with the recent revelation of the U.S. Supreme Court’s draft opinion considering the overturn of the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case. Candidates were asked if they would support a proposal for a state constitutional amendment guaranteeing reproductive health care choice.

Tanner called it a state’s rights issue.

District 1 state Assembly candidates Kelly Tanner, right, and Belle Sandwith answer questions from the audience and media panel during Wednesday’s League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County forum at the Eric Rood Administrative Center.

Photo: Elias Funez

“But I struggle with it, and I don’t think you should criminalize someone,” she said. “But I personally would never choose abortion because I view all life is sacred. But I think there are instances when it’s appropriate — rape or pregnancy that threatens the life of a mother, should be considered.”

Sandwith said she unequivocally supports the right to choose.

“Opponents only have the view of imposing judgment on someone else’s body, not caring about the life of the child as soon as it’s born,” she said. “We’re defunding health clinics and we can’t defund health services, and then say you have to bring a pregnancy to term to make an unplanned child live a life of misery.”

AGAINST AN INCUMBENT

Candidates were also asked about mounting a campaign against a candidate like Dahle, who has incumbency and name recognition, as well as what they’d do differently if elected.

Tanner said Dahle does have prominent name recognition, though what works better, she added, is for a candidate to show up when they are expected and listening.

“I’ve been endorsed by five of six Republican Central Committees, which is unheard of for an incumbent.” Tanner said. “What I’d do differently is listen to community members and that’s what I’ve been doing in the entire district. The job is to represent constituents and not self-interests. But how does a representative do that if they’re not talking to constituents regardless of their party?”

Sandwith said she has examined Dahle’s record, and claimed most bills she has sponsored or co-sponsored are done without funding, with the burden put on the counties that cannot afford the programs.

“Megan has done nothing in two years about the wildfires scorching District 1,” Sandwith alleged. “Something has to be done about evacuation routes, and Megan has done nothing to address major issues of the district.”

Another national issue was also considered — what can lawmakers do to reduce gas prices.

Kelly Tanner, right, and Belle Sandwith answer questions from the audience and media panel.

Photo : Elias Funez

Tanner said she could say unequivocally that gas prices need to be addressed.

“We need to cut the (state’s) gas tax to give relief, especially to rural communities,” she said. “We need to harness other energy sources, and opening up oil reserves could help.”

Sandwith said research she has done on higher gas prices appear to point to being mostly a product of oil company CEOs making even more money than before the spike in prices.

“We need to do something when CEOs have another epic year of profits,” she added.

Pivoting to a question about affordable health care and universal health care, Sandwith said she has been speaking with residents about a single-payer system.

“The argument against single payer is that you lose your choice,” she added. “If everyone pays into the same pool, all the physicians will be paid by the same pot, but the profit and managerial sectors will be taken away (from private insurance) and everybody gets their same doctor. Saying you lose choice is a false argument. For-profit medical care is not our best option.”

Tanner said she strongly believes in health care for everyone.

“But I know people in Canada, when they have surgery, they come here for service they can have for free,” she said. “Which makes me question, if in rural areas with universal care, how will that system work for people who need care the most?”

Candidates also were asked if they supported relieving college students of the debt many have accumulated over the past couple of decades.

Tanner said both she and her husband carry tuition debt.

“If legislation was passed that allowed getting rid of that, I wouldn’t give it back,” she said. “But I would not push for it. I signed a legal contract and said I’d pay my debt. I was the first in my family to get a college degree. But my dad did very well in his own business in a trade and our communities need a variety of tradesmen. So, I do not support getting rid of all college debt.”

Sandwith said she was able to go to college through an inexpensive community college, but that students need “some skin in the game.”

“College should not be scot-free,” she added. “I love our community college system, but I do not love predatory loans. If you sign up for classes and the school goes bankrupt, they should face the consequences.”

William Roller is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at wroller@theunion.com