Staff Writer
The Master Gardeners of Nevada County are gearing up for a big celebration, commemorating 40 years since the nonprofit organization’s inception.
“The event is our 40th birthday and it’s a random date; we wanted to have it in the fall,” said Ann Wright, Director of Nevada County Master Gardeners. “It wasn’t necessarily September 23 we got started.”
The event will take place Saturday, September 23 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. with a ribbon cutting conducted by the Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce. The celebration will take place in the Master Gardeners’ Demonstration Gardens within the Nevada Irrigation District’s grounds at 1036 West Main Street in Grass Valley. In the event of more traffic than usual, additional parking will be available at nearby Lyman Gilmore School.
“NID has been gracious enough to use the parking lot for food trucks. We’ll have free gardening workshops and tours of the garden, interactive activities for children, music, and cake. It will be fun. Everyone is invited.”
The Master Gardeners as a whole started in Washington State at Washington State University with the intention of developing a relationship with home gardeners and engaging volunteers to help others solve their garden problems and achieve their landscape dreams.
“In 1983 there were a couple of people who lived in Nevada County who saw the need and decided to go with Placer County down to Sacramento to get the training. So they went through the training and became the first Master Gardeners of Nevada County,” Wright explained.
“The next year there was a group, one was Carolyn Singer who was a real advocate,” she continued. “In ‘84 there was a core group who went to school and became the first Nevada County Master Gardeners but the connection started with the two leaders of the pack in ‘83. That’s how we got started as an extension. We are a program of UCCE: University of California Cooperative Extension.” 50 counties in California now hold their own chapter of the Master Gardeners.
Wright jokingly refers to the University of California system as the gardener’s “mother ship” but is serious about what they have done for the flora of the planet, and they are appreciative of the relationship they preserve with the host of their demonstration garden, NID.
“NID have provided space to the demo gardens,” Wright said. “It goes back to a long-time agreement between NID and the Master Gardeners. It was signed in 1989 and they didn’t donate the land, per se, but it’s a collaboration arrangement with the idea of offering classes, education, and particular demonstrations of efficient use of water through irrigation and water management. It was kind of a win-win for the Master Gardeners as well as NID.
“They’ve been very gracious. They have allowed us to utilize the space. We just got electricity. They allowed us to put in a hoop house and we can now propagate plants on site,” Wright said.
The gardens lie on about an acre and a quarter, Wright said, of the NID land, and with that, the irrigation district has allowed the organization to create different garden venues that demonstrate the use of water-wise plants, irrigation techniques, and pruning in the ground’s orchards. Wright said it really is a community garden which she and her fellow gardeners are eager for people to discover.
“We want people to know it’s there and it’s open to the public,” said Wright. “We have a new addition on the south end that we call a Peace Garden and it has a bench with vines and people will come over and have lunch.”
Wright, a regular columnist for The Union, added that the Master Gardeners are forging their path in the community, finding new ways to let them know of its existence and accessibility to the public.
“We do a radio show…we have a two-hour radio show every week called Master Gardeners & Friends on AM KNCO 830 every Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. – a live call-in show. People can call in and get garden advice. We also have a hotline at our office.
“I would like people to know who we are, what we’re about. Our mission is to provide evidence-based home gardening solutions for people who have difficulties. I want people to know the demo garden is there at the NID grounds and to come out and enjoy it. It really looks like a destination garden. Plant ID signs are going in this fall. We have workshops and we have the hotline and the radio show.”
The Nevada County Master Gardeners’ hotline number is 530-273-0919. If the Master Gardener is not available, please leave your message and your phone number and someone will get back to you.
For more information on Nevada County Master Gardeners please visit ncmg.ucanr.edu.