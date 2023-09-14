Ann Wright: Magnificent dahlias workshop Saturday

Dahlia ‘Jowey Winnie,” a first prize winner at the Nevada County Fair grown by Master Gardener Patricia Wolfe in 2021, is one of many plants featured in the Nevada County Master Gardeners’ Demonstration Gardens over the years. The nonprofit will celebrate its 40th anniversary September 23 with a celebration for the community.

 Ann Wright

Staff Writer

The Master Gardeners of Nevada County are gearing up for a big celebration, commemorating 40 years since the nonprofit organization’s inception.

