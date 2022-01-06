‘To take these challenges in stride’: County schools respond to increased COVID-19 cases

As Nevada County sees an increase in new COVID-19 cases, some schools are working to adjust to the surge.

Eastern county recorded more cases than the western side this week, as of Thursday, according to the county’s Coronavirus Dashboard . Eastern county had 225 new cases, while western county had 168.

This contrasts with the proportions seen since March 2020, as western county has recorded over three times the cases as eastern county throughout the pandemic, and represents an increase overall — the first time since September that the county’s case count for a single week has surpassed 350.

Brett McFadden, Nevada Joint Union High School District superintendent, said Thursday that the number of cases had been “going up rapidly” at the district since instruction resumed earlier this week. He added, however, that the district will continue its in-person operations for as long as possible.

In a letter to district staff Wednesday, McFadden and Assistant Superintendent Dan Frisella wrote that, as the district community recovers from the effects of recent weather, it is also seeing the beginning stages of a fourth COVID-19 surge.





“Past surges and associated trends point to the probability that our community will soon be impacted by the effects of the current Omicron surge,” the letter stated. “We believe the next month will pose another round of significant challenges for all districts in Nevada County.”

The letter provided staff with a number of reminders and updates. One of these was that the state continues to require all public school employees to either be vaccinated or participate in weekly testing for COVID-19, but that a testing exemption for staff who had recovered from COVID-19 in the previous 90 days was no longer permissible, and the threshold for “full vaccination” status was modified by federal and state health officials to include having received a booster for those who had passed six months or longer since receiving their initial two doses.

Another, the letter stated, was that there are multiple reasons to maintain curriculum and course materials in the online learning management system Schoology — from “more and more“ students expected to be placed in quarantine over the coming weeks, to preparing for the potential ”worst case scenario,“ that the surge in cases creates a need for ”temporary short-term independent studies (school closure for students).“

“We will not have all the answers and will need to take these challenges in stride,” wrote McFadden and Frisella, regarding the next surge and the unknown circumstances it may bring. “This will require our continued, and even renewed, commitment to remaining flexible, and providing each other, and those we serve, with the grace and kindness we need to successfully navigate this national emergency.”

TAHOE TRUCKEE UNIFIED

A surge of COVID-19 cases has student-athletes at Tahoe Truckee Unified School District on the sidelines once again.

The district announced that, as of Wednesday, there are 123 active cases of COVID-19 and that more than 400 individuals were in quarantine.

Due to the surge in cases, the district at its Wednesday board meeting said that all extracurricular activities will be paused until Jan. 28. All sports games, practices, field trips, and band and theater performances have been put on hold. Additionally, no volunteers or visitors will be allowed on campus through the remainder of the month.

Effective Monday, any student who has been in close contact with someone with COVID-19 must remain home from school and quarantine for 10 days. This is regardless of vaccination status. Symptomatic students must remain home for five days and show a negative test before they can return to school, regardless of their vaccination status. If a sibling is symptomatic, all of the students within the family must quarantine with the symptomatic sibling for five days and show a negative test before they can return to school.

Beginning Monday, the district will add mobile testing for students and staff members should they become symptomatic. Final details are being worked out, and information will go out to families by Sunday.

“Many people are upset,” said Kelli Twomey, coordinator of communication for the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District. “We know how important sports are to kids, but we want to keep kids in school and in person. That’s the ultimate goal.”

Victoria Penate is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com