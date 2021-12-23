‘To make their holidays happier’: Grass Valley Police Officer’s Association holds annual ‘Caring and Sharing’ program

Grass Valley Police Department officers, from left, Hooper, Butler, Perry, Brown, and Bossi stand with the “Caring and Sharing” tree and the gifts purchased by members of the community and members of the police force for area families in need.

Photo: Elias Funez

The Grass Valley Police Officer’s Association held its 31st annual “Caring and Sharing” program this year, leading up to distributing Christmas gifts to some local families Wednesday.

This year’s program provided gifts to 17 children, said Officer Evan Butler, who is president of the association and manages the program.

After a Christmas tree was set up in the police department’s lobby in late November, members of the public who wanted to contribute gifts were able to begin picking up the tags decorating the tree, each of which had a child’s wish list written on it.

Unwrapped gifts were to be brought to the station by last Saturday, or those who wanted to support the program without shopping could make a donation, the association said in a Facebook post. Butler said Tuesday that the association had then bought any remaining gifts on wish lists which hadn’t been picked up, and wrapped and bagged the gifts this week.

“They’re really appreciative of it,” said Butler of the local families whose children receive gifts through this program.

Many of them are families the officers have met during their work, said Butler. He added that there are often negative reasons for a police interaction, but officers are able to remember certain people from throughout the year when looking to identify local families in need for the “Caring and Sharing” program.

“We also work with other agencies, like Child Protective Services, in trying to reach families in need,“ said Butler.

Sgt. Dale Norvell wrote in an email earlier this month that the Police Officer’s Association also asks Nevada County Child Welfare Services, in addition to using the Grass Valley police school resource officer.

CHANGES

According to Norvell, the program has made some changes in its format due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In past years, he said, officers had joined city staff in meeting with the sponsored children at Kmart, which would open before its usual business hours, so the children could shop for gifts with money that had been donated by the public.

Grass Valley Police Officer Evan Butler helps hand off bags of gifts to children of local families whose names were placed on their “Caring and Sharing” tree during Wednesday’s giveaway.

Photo: Elias Funez

The children would then be provided breakfast by IHOP, where the Police Officer’s Association invited Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus to bring the gifts which had been purchased from the “wish lists” that had been attached to the department’s Christmas tree, according to Norvell.

“This year’s 30th anniversary Police Officer’s Association ‘Caring and Sharing’ event was a little different due to COVID-19, but we were still very fortunate to make Christmas-time extra special for some deserving community families,” the association said in a December 2020 Facebook post, sharing photos of Santa Claus donning a mask as he brought gifts to families’ vehicles last year.

Gifts from the “Caring and Sharing” program this year were scheduled to be given to families as they drove up to the police station during assigned time slots on Wednesday, said Butler.

He added that, while these activities have been scaled back in order to avoid spreading COVID-19, he hopes the program will return in its regular format in the future.

On the new format, Norvell wrote, “It removes a big element of the event where the kids and officers get to interact, but at least the kids are still getting some special gifts to make their holidays happier.”

Instead of having a big giveaway event with breakfast at IHOP and a visit by Santa Claus, Grass Valley police officers opted for a low-key event where families could come by and pick up gifts from the Grass Valley Police Department Wednesday.

Photo: Elias Funez

Victoria Penate is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com