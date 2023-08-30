From the LaCrosse and field hockey fields of her youth, Tara Kelly has developed a profession that has incorporated her knowledge of the human body to help train everyone from young athletes to those with Parkinson’s Disease.

In May, Kelly opened Brain Body Balance Fitness in Nevada City, where she helps people gain strength, improve balance, and increase brain function all through physical exercises which incorporate mental agility practices.

