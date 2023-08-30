From the LaCrosse and field hockey fields of her youth, Tara Kelly has developed a profession that has incorporated her knowledge of the human body to help train everyone from young athletes to those with Parkinson’s Disease.
In May, Kelly opened Brain Body Balance Fitness in Nevada City, where she helps people gain strength, improve balance, and increase brain function all through physical exercises which incorporate mental agility practices.
“I’ve always been in sports,” Kelly said. “I played D-1 in college. I played field hockey and LaCrosse-I’m from the east coast. I ref girls’ LaCrosse (for high schools). When I found out about Grass Valley Group – which is how I found out about this area – I actually taught South Yuba Club’s first spinning class.”
Kelly went back to the East Coast to help her father, without a job lined up or any way to do the job she’d so grown to love. So she spent copious amounts of time in the gym and earned her certification to be an official trainer.
Upon her return to Nevada County in 2017, Kelly said she was again looking to do something about which she was passionate, and would also pay the bills.
“I was looking for what I wanted to do,” she said. L I ended up trying to figure it out on my own. From PT (physical therapy) to PT (personal trainer); to get back into the game of life.”
She is careful to differentiate that she is a personal trainer and is in no way a medical professional, though her advice and expertise has helped many through what ails them.
“I’ve had people say, I got more out of you in two months than I did in two years of physical therapy. You know when people are born with an unconscious competency? I feel like I can look at someone walk and move and it goes, ding! ding! ding! and work with that.
“With one client I watched her walk in and I knew that was my client. I thought, she has lower back pain. She would tell me about her knee; her knee hurts. We started and I would kind of test things but she just said her knee hurts. After about six months, I said, how about checking out this chiropractic guy? And it turns out she had a back issue. It’s not that I am a doctor or at that level. I can’t diagnose. But I have sent people to like, hey please get this checked out. That was one client but there are others too.”
For every high schooler she has trained with, there are at least a handful of seniors who make up a significant portion of business at Body Brain Balance. Repeatedly, clients have told her how much more stable and confident they feel after having worked with her.
“I learned so much and they were so much fun,” Kelly said. “And one guy said, ‘My balance has so much improved.’ And another said he went home for Christmas and he said, ‘My great grandson ran into me and I didn’t fall.’ I love that.
“I also work with Parkinson’s people, and there are a lot of Parkinson’s people here. They’re just beginning. I met the Sierra Shakers once and they usually need a heads-up so we’re working on that. It’s amazing how many people here have Parkinson’s.”
For that particular set of clients, Kelly continues her regiment of memory work—like incorporating different grips and working with a set of color patterns—along with her physical strength training. Her small gym features an extensive amount of equipment from barbells to balance balls, treadmills to elastic bands and medicine balls. However, they have different needs. Many of them are Vietnam veterans exposed to Agent Orange and tetrachloroethylene, which was used in dry cleaner solution.
“I’d love for people to know they can come here,” Kelly said. “They are in a safe, fun environment, and they will get results for mostly what they need. They will get results for balance, strength, confidence. And the brain health is what’s really fun. It’s not a fad. It is kind of the new lean in fitness; guess what? Anyone doing Jazzercise, all those dance Zumba classes, that’s all brain work. That’s an easy way to get brain work. Square dancing probably one of the best.
“I really appreciate all the people who say ‘I always feel better when I leave. Thank you, this is just what I need.’ It’s sweet.”
Body Brain Balance is at 204 Providence Mine Way, Suite 112, in Nevada City. They can be reached at 530-277-4433.
