‘Tis the swarming season: Honeybee swarm hotline available

Beekeeper Spencer Wingfield talks about bee swarms earlier this month on First Rain Farms in Nevada City. He said people should not be alarmed if they see a swarm of bees, as that is when they are least threatening.

Photo: Elias Funez

Nevada County residents who see a swarm ought to know that swarmed honeybees are not dangerous.

When they leave their home, they have nothing to protect, making them less defensive.

Add to that equation the bee stewards who are prepared to take care of the region’s valuable pollinators.

“Swarms are not aggressive necessarily,” local beekeeper Spencer Wingfield said. “They’re just trying to find a new nest. They gorge their bellies full and then they take off in search of a new home.”

HONEYBEE HOTLINE Provided by the Nevada County Beekeepers Association 530-675-2924

Wingfield said the species he makes his living tending to remain enigmatic, but act and react to small changes in the county’s climate and micro-climates.

The complexities of climate change remain consistent from a bugs-eye view, according to Wingfield, adding he does not know what to make of such an active swarm season combined with the presence of starving hives.

Honeybees make their way to and from a hive placed on First Rain Farms in Nevada City.

Photo: Elias Funez

Wingfield said although his hives thrive the most after the blackberry and toyon blooms, stewarding so many pollinators in Nevada County has made him sensitive and aware of the health of all native blooming plant species.

“A couple have starved and a couple have tapped the source,” Wingfield said. “It’s a total rollercoaster this year.

“The cyanosis — a specific variety that’s called buck brush — didn’t even bloom this year,” he added. “I don’t know if it froze, but it was either for lack of water or freezing.”

Conversely, another variety of cyanosis was doing unusually well and its blooming period was even lengthened by a symbiotic relationship with bees.

“The deer brush is blooming like crazy,” Wingfield said. “They pollinate and the flowers keep on going.”

Honeybees such as these may look menacing if seen out of their hive swarming, but once the queen is caught and placed in a hive, the bees can be used to help pollinate crops and provide honey.

Photo: Elias Funez

EBB AND FLOW

Wingfield said although he is monitoring his bees’ health, and supplementing their nutrition needs when needed, he has a lot to learn.

“I always just like my minimal scientific knowledge on stuff is — rain, sun, good. Plants grow, flowers,” Wingfield said, adding that this year’s inconsistent growth has to do with colder temperatures.

Wingfield said his friend who tends to the Ananda community’s hives has observed the same contradictory degrees of health in neighboring hives on the same property.

“It’s actually been a challenging year for bee build up,” Wingfield explained, “but that’s kind of counter to the swarming, because swarming implies that the hive has become so big that they are outgrowing their space.”

The hive will send off a swarm and start a new virgin queen in the parent colony in order to carry on one particular bee colony’s lineage, Wingfield said, and warming temperatures after heavy moisture make for productive conditions.

Wingfield tends to hives all over the county, from Penn Valley to North San Juan, and noted the ebb and flow of the hives’ health with the fluxing availability of nutrients.

“On April 5, I was putting honey supers on because they were bringing nectar in and here we are May something and the bees are starving,“ Wingfield said, referring to top boxes placed on hives at First Rain Farm in Nevada City.

Local beekeeper Spencer Wingfield shows off some of the honey that has been produced from some of his bees. Wingfield and other local beekeepers collect bee swarms and can be reached at a hotline.

Photo: Elias Funez

Wingfield uses a queen divider that prevents the colony’s leader from entering higher bee boxes and laying eggs in wax, hexagonal cells the beekeeper intends to extract honey from. Adding a queen divider and additional boxes above designation for honey production suggests that the hive is robust and healthy.

Wingfield lost one of the 24 hives he was keeping at First Rain Farms and said he does not know what to make of it.

“This year at First Rain Farm, I never lose hives to starving because it’s an organic farm with blueberries blooming,“ Wingfield said. ”This is generally a yard I have to keep an eye on because they get bigger and bigger and have swaming problems toward the end of March and April.“

After the freeze, the bees were living “hand to mouth.”

Wingfield said residents and tourists are more likely to identify swarms in town than out.

“Those bees in Nevada City are probably doing well all the time because they’ve got a robust amount of nectar and pollen,” Wingfield said.

Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at roneil@theunion.com