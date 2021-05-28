Tip leads to drug arrest

A Grass Valley accused of selling multiple drugs — including fentanyl, methamphetamine and heroin — was free on bond Friday, authorities said.

Daniel James Henley, 53, has been charged with possession of illegal drugs, possession with intent to sell, destroying evidence, and several other drug-related offenses. In total, he faces two felony counts and four misdemeanor charges, jail records show.

This is the second time in the last few years that Henley has been arrested on suspicion of selling illegal drugs, as he was previously charged for selling heroin and methamphetamine in 2016. That case ended in a no contest plea and the charges being dismissed, in exchange for Henley paying restitution and attending a rehabilitation program under the direction of a drug court, court records show.

Henley was arrested around 9 a.m. Thursday after a search warrant was executed by the Grass Valley Police Department at his residence on the 14000 block of Redwood Drive. During the search of Henley’s home, police recovered roughly an ounce of illegal narcotics, various drug paraphernalia, and an unspecified amount of cash that was in excess of $20,000, according to Sgt. Clint Bates.

Police found various amounts of suspected methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl in Henley’s residence, along with some “magic mushrooms,” which are consumed for their hallucinogenic effects. An amount of a narcotic prescription medication that Henley is not believed to be authorized to use was also recovered, Bates added.

Based on the large quantities of narcotics found at the residence, along with packaging materials and other items associated with drug dealers, police were able to arrest Henley on distribution charges, in addition to possession charges, Bates said.

As police arrived, Henley apparently flushed an unknown amount of narcotics down the toilet in his house, which led to him also being charged with destroying evidence. Bates said that it appeared as though Henley had been trying to dispose of the rest of the drugs when police arrived, adding that Henley was cooperative and did not resist as police searched his residence.

Police obtained a search warrant for the Redwood Drive residence after receiving an anonymous tip regarding suspected criminal activity at the address, Bates said. A subsequent investigation by detectives indicated that there was probable cause to search the home, and a warrant was later obtained, Bates added.

Bates said police had suspected that Henley was “back in the game” as far as selling narcotics, and noted that Henley had been arrested in 2016 at the exact same residence on Redwood Drive on accusations of selling heroin and methamphetamine.

After being arrested this Thursday, Henley was held on a $75,000 bail at the Nevada County Jail until his release Friday afternoon, records show.

Henley is set for an arraignment hearing on Aug. 23, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.

