Tip leads to arrest of Nevada County man on child porn charges
A tip led Nevada County sheriff’s detectives to conduct a warrant search on a Nevada County residence, arresting a 34-year-old man Thursday on child porn charges, authorities said.
Mark Jacob Ivey has been charged with possession, and distribution, of child pornography, court records state. He remained in custody Friday on a $70,000 bond, according to jail records.
Ivey came to the attention of Nevada County law enforcement thanks to a tip from The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, said Nevada County Sheriff’s Lt. Sean Scales.
“Typically, they provide an IP address that has been linked to the downloading or uploading of child pornography images,” Scales said.
That internet address led investigators to a residence in the 14000 block of Trahern Drive, Scales said.
Ivey was located at the residence during the search and admitted to possessing and distributing child pornography, Scales said. He added there was no indication of any children in the residence or that Ivey had any access to children.
Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Robbery suspect sentenced to 3 years after taking plea
A Grass Valley man was sentenced Friday to three years in state prison for his role in helping rob another man of cash and drugs.