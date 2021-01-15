Tip leads to arrest of Nevada County man on child porn charges

A tip led Nevada County sheriff’s detectives to conduct a warrant search on a Nevada County residence, arresting a 34-year-old man Thursday on child porn charges, authorities said.

Mark Jacob Ivey has been charged with possession, and distribution, of child pornography, court records state. He remained in custody Friday on a $70,000 bond, according to jail records.

Ivey came to the attention of Nevada County law enforcement thanks to a tip from The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, said Nevada County Sheriff’s Lt. Sean Scales.

“Typically, they provide an IP address that has been linked to the downloading or uploading of child pornography images,” Scales said.

That internet address led investigators to a residence in the 14000 block of Trahern Drive, Scales said.

Ivey was located at the residence during the search and admitted to possessing and distributing child pornography, Scales said. He added there was no indication of any children in the residence or that Ivey had any access to children.

