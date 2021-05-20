Tiny house to support homeless veterans

Nevada City Elks #518 has donated a tiny house valued at $41,000 to be used to support homeless veterans and veterans with severe PTSD.



Scott McCallum of Plumas Crisis Intervention & Resource Center (PCIRC) and Scott Quade of the Plumas County Veterans Collaborative have been working with the Elks National Veterans Service Commission State Chairman, Vinny DeWitt, from the Northeast District of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, which is the district that the Nevada City Elks #518 is a part of.

“Nevada City Elks # 518 is proud of our member, Shirley Strich, for such a generous donation, which will benefit many veterans in need,” said Elsie Durgin. “Supporting our community, veterans, and first responders is and always will be our priority.”

To learn more about becoming a member of Nevada City Elks #518 and support the community, call 530-265-4920. For more information, visit http://www.nevadacityelks.com .