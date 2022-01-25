Tina Vernon seeks reelection as treasurer-tax collector

Treasurer-Tax Collector Tina Vernon has announced her reelection bid.

Vernon, near the end of her third four-year term, said this week that she’ll run again. The election is June 7.

“During my 11 years as treasurer and tax collector, our office has had many accomplishments, faced challenging economic times, learned and grown,” Vernon said in a news release. “I’m proud of the team I have built and the work my office accomplishes on a daily basis.”

Vernon said that, on the treasury side of her office, her team has cycled through good and bad economic times, weathering the undulations far better than many other municipalities. This was accomplished by developing and committing to a sound investment strategy, and by demonstrating discipline, as opposed to chasing yield or allowing emotions to guide investment decisions.

“This strategy has protected us from undue risk while outperforming many other county portfolios, and has enabled interest earnings of over $28 million in the lowest interest rate environment in decades,” Vernon said. “These earnings are made available for community funding of schools, public safety, and essential county services.

“As the steward of Nevada County taxpayer dollars, I will continue to invest wisely, safeguard tax dollars, and put earned capital to work, achieving a fair rate of return,” she added.

On the tax side, Vernon said she’ll continue to administer laws fairly and equally to everyone. When laws do not make sense or when they must adapt to changing environments, she will continue to be a strong voice for the community, representing its interests at the state level.

Vernon has served for the past eight years as an officer on the executive committee of the statewide association of county treasurers and tax collectors, and as its president during the 2020-2021 fiscal year.

“I remain accessible to all constituents,” Vernon said. “I stand firm on my promise that, although I may not always have the answer that you want to hear, I guarantee the answer applies uniformly and in accordance with law. Also, if laws do not make sense or do more harm than good, I will continue to work hard to make the changes needed at the state level.”

Vernon has lived in Nevada County for over 40 years.

“I want to be part of the changes that better our community going forward,” she added. “Each day is a new day to work on goals, learn, teach and to give back. I look forward to the future of this community and I respectfully ask for your vote in June 2022.

Source: Tina Vernon