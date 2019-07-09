Timeline shifts for Higgins Marketplace in south Nevada County

The first building constructed for the Higgins Marketplace project now has a January 2021 deadline for completion.

That building — slated for a 30,000-square-foot Holiday Market — is part of a larger project that’s expected to include three other structures. It’s a project Nevada County Supervisor Ed Scofield said Tuesday would draw more tax revenue.

“I see it as additional employment down there,” said Scofield, whose district includes the project area on Highway 49, south of Combie Road. “Hopefully, it’ll have more people shopping locally.”

Fred Katz, principal of project developer Katz Kirkpatrick Properties, said the project first began in 2003.

“It’s been a long road,” Katz told supervisors on Tuesday. “This is our new record time-wise — 16 years before we started construction.”

Years of legal issues followed by permitting problems with Caltrans led to the delay.

An agreement approved Tuesday by the Nevada County Board of Supervisors calls for the revised completion date for the first building. It also removes completion times for the other three structures, originally part of the first agreement between the county and project developer KKP — Lake of the Pines, LLC.

The agreement provides a cash incentive to the developer. If it completes the first building by January 2021, it doesn’t have to pay around $662,000 in road improvement fees, said Trisha Tillotson.

That money, if paid by the developer, would be applied to the Combie Road improvement project. However, that project — scheduled for completion in December — is already funded, Tillotson said.

The street project will widen Combie Road near Higgins Road, install a traffic signal at Combie and Higgins and install new sewer lines in the area.

The Combie project’s cost is almost $3.7 million.

Tuesday’s agreement is the second time officials have tweaked the Higgins Marketplace project. Permitting issues with Caltrans led them to alter the agreement months ago, pushing back the construction timelines. The latest change again pushes back construction, this time by about six months.

