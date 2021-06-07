 Time to shine: Forest Charter School’s graduating seniors get their moment | TheUnion.com
Time to shine: Forest Charter School’s graduating seniors get their moment

Lindsey Longfield and Jadyn Hull pose for a photo before Saturday’s graduation ceremony for Forest Charter School in Nevada City. The ceremony happened outside the Searls Avenue school.
John Hart
Taya Brooks, right, listens as her supervising teacher talks about Taya’s performance over her years at the school. Superintendent Paul Simoes said advising instructors at Forest Charter, a K-12 personalized learning program, offered a brief speech about their graduates as they received their diplomas. Simoes said graduates normally hug their California-credentialed supervising teachers (ST) when they receive their certificate, but this year they exchanged “warm waves.”
John Hart
The 2021 graduating class of Forest Charter School.
John Hart
Graduates walk to the lawn where the ceremony occurred at the Nevada City school.
John Hart
Graduating students sit at tables with family before being called to the stage to receive their diplomas.
John Hart
Taya Brooks’ family celebrates with signs and confetti as Taya is introduced on stage.
John Hart
Families wait in line for Saturday’s graduation.
John Hart
UPCOMING GRADUATION EVENTS

TODAY

NORTH POINT ACADEMY

When: 9 a.m.

Where: North Point Academy quad (on Nevada Union campus) — 11761 Ridge Road, Grass Valley

Walk-through ceremony to accommodate any group size of guests

WEDNESDAY

NEVADA UNION HIGH SCHOOL

When: 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Where: Nevada Union’s football field — 11761 Ridge Road, Grass Valley

Ceremony limited to four ticket-holding guests per student

THURSDAY

GHIDOTTI EARLY COLLEGE HIGH SCHOOL

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Nevada Union’s football field — 11761 Ridge Road, Grass Valley

Ceremony limited to four ticket-holding guests per student, availability closed this week

SILVER SPRINGS HIGH SCHOOL

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Silver Springs’ field — 140 Park Ave., Grass Valley

Ceremony limited to four guests per student

VANTAGE POINT CHARTER SCHOOL

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Vantage Point’s campus — 10862 Spenceville Road, Penn Valley

Drive-by celebration

FRIDAY

BEAR RIVER HIGH SCHOOL

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Bear River’s football field — 11130 Magnolia Road, Grass Valley

