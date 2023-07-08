If countless books and movies are to be believed, America’s Wild West was, at heart, a world of cowboys and Indians, sheriffs and gunslingers, scruffy settlers, and mountain men—a man’s world. In the new book Frontier Teachers: Stories of Heroic Women of the Old West, New York Times bestselling author Chris Enss, takes on this stereotype, telling the stories of seventeen courageous women who faced down schoolrooms full of children on the open prairies and in the cattle and mining towns of the Old West.
Between 1847 and 1858, more than six hundred women teachers traveled across the untamed frontier to provide youngsters with an education, the numbers grew rapidly in the decades to come, as women took advantage of one of the few respectable career opportunities for ladies of the era. The dozen women whose stories are movingly told in the pages of Frontier Teachers demonstrated the utmost dedication and sacrifice necessary to bring formal education to the Wild West. For many students, their women teachers were heroic figures who introduced them to a world of possibilities—and changed America forever.