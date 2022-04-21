 Time to give: SPD Markets, Smart Chicken make annual donation to Interfaith Food Ministry | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Time to give: SPD Markets, Smart Chicken make annual donation to Interfaith Food Ministry

News News |

Submitted to The Union
SPD Market Nevada City Butcher Department manager Matt Rodriguez, from left, Interfaith Food Ministry Executive Director Phil Alonso and SPD Market Grass Valley Butcher Department manager Glen Cartwright move this year’s 1,200-pound chicken donation into the walk-in freezer at Interfaith Food Ministry on Tuesday. For the past 10 years, SPD Markets and Smart Chicken have teamed up during November, and for every 10 pounds of chicken sold, donate 1 pound each spring to Interfaith Food Ministry. According to Alonso, the donation is an invaluable and much sought after protein supplement to the normal canned chicken, tuna, ground turkey and hot dogs for the 500 to 600 families IFM assists weekly. The annual donation will usually be distributed over a three- to four-week period. SPD also donated Easter hams this year at the last minute when another donation fell through.
Submitted to The Union
Long-time Interfaith Food Ministry volunteer Frank Bordieri off loads the Smart Chicken donated annually by SPD Markets and Smart Chicken.
Submitted to The Union
Smart Chicken Sales & Marketing Representative Steve Black looking over this year’s donation.
Submitted to The Union
Steve Black of Smart Chicken, from left, SPD Market Grass Valley Butcher Department manager Glen Cartwright, SPD Market Nevada City Butcher Department manager Matt Rodriguez and Interfaith Food Ministry Executive Director Phil Alonso get ready to unload 1,200 pounds of chicken.
Submitted to The Union

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more