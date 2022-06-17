‘Time does not heal’: Family talks about next steps in raising awareness about CTE

Taylor Dever’s parents, Tom and Lori Dever, display Taylor’s diploma from Notre Dame and jersey from Nevada Union High School. Taylor died in 2020 and suffered from CTE. The Devers have established Taylor’s Tree, a nonprofit aimed to help those suffering from CTE.

Taylor Dever was standing on the side of his dad’s deck taking a photo on his phone, when Tom Dever took a break from a family gathering to come outside.

“I asked him, ‘What’s up?’ and he said, “’See right there? There’s these dudes out there.’”

“Now,” Tom said with a slight tilt of his head. “I’ve got nothing here behind me on the property, but he’s saying he saw guys in camo, either with paintball guns or some kind of weapon or rifles.

“I said, ‘OK, we’re good, Taylor. We’re good. Come inside.’”

But soon again, Taylor was back out on the deck, insisting there were men in the forest behind the home wielding weapons of some sort.

“It got to the point, where he and I went down and walked out back to show him that there was nobody there,” Tom said.

Still, Taylor wasn’t convinced.

And once again, he was soon back on the deck, taking more photos to prove to his dad the men he saw were real.

“‘Look right there! Right there!’ And, obviously, there was no one there,” Tom said. “He’s like ‘You see that tree stump? Just to the right of that. See the guy? See his helmet? Look, you can see his helmet!’

“I thought, ‘Oh my God!’ But, I just wanted to stay calm for him.”

It was in such surreal moments with Taylor that Tom, and the rest of the family, made a point of setting aside the shock of seeing their ‘gentle giant’ struggle. The out-of-character behavior — anger, anxiety, confusion and frustration — grew more frequent and more pronounced. But they often felt helpless in their own struggle to help him find answers, as the doctors also didn’t understand.

“You’d think it would be like ‘OK, I’m having hallucinations, I can’t keep a job, I’m depressed’ … And the doctor would be like, ‘Oh, did you have head trauma? Did you play football? Hockey? Were you in a car accident? Did you play rugby or any from the list of all the other sports that are susceptible to this?’

“But instead it’s like, ‘I played football at Notre Dame and in the NFL.’ And the doctor’s like, ‘Oh, my God, that must have been great! Tell me about that, and how cool that is!’ But they don’t know that you’re there because you have these symptoms, that they’re not equating to CTE. They need to be educated. They need to have a better understanding.”

Helping others better understand CTE and its devastating impact, particularly on football players, is one of the main reasons Tom, Lori and Megan Dever are sharing Taylor’s story.

“(The doctors) hear about these behaviors, but does anybody ask ‘Did you every play football? Or ice hockey?’” Lori said. “It’s just … let’s connect the dots here. But we’re not even close. They don’t understand.

“Looking back on it, no matter how hard he tried, would this still be a struggle for him to function … would he get better?’ How does a person get better? Why do some kids get it and some don’t?”

By educating others about the disease, the Dever family hopes to help other parents make the decision about their own child playing football. They’ve taken comfort in hearing and reading similar stories of other families, knowing they aren’t alone in their struggle to make sense of their child dying young.

And in doing that, 18 months since the shocking death of their 31-year-old son, the Dever family also gets a chance to explain what happened to Taylor.

‘WE’RE NOT ALONE’

That scene on the deck, when Taylor was certain there were men in camouflage behind his dad’s home, came to mind when Tom Dever learned Max Tuerk, another California native, had similar struggles before he died at the age of 26.

Tuerk, a former offensive lineman with USC and the NFL, grew up in Trabuco Canyon where his high school team won a state championship. But after being drafted in 2016 by the San Diego Chargers, Tuerk was out of football two years later. He collapsed and died while on a hike in June 2020, with an autopsy showing he had an enlarged heart, and a study of his brain showing Stage One CTE.

The diagnosis confirmed his family’s suspicion that there was an underlying cause to the anxiety, anger, depression and paranoia he was experiencing — as well as the kind of out-of-character behavior the Dever family saw with their own son.

Taylor Dever

Tuerk’s father told the L.A. Times that while with the Chargers, Max was visiting in Orange County when his son told him Russians were unloading nuclear weapons at the site of a former nuclear power plant near San Clemente.

“I was scared to death,” Greg Tuerk told the Times. “He became very paranoid. He actually became delusional.”

“That’s what it’s been like talking with these families,” Tom Dever said. “It’s like ‘Oh, my God, he did this? He did that? Taylor did the same thing. Taylor said the same thing.’

“It was not eerie, but comforting because … we’re not alone. It’s helped talking to other families. It’s helped to the point where I want to reach out to other families as soon as I hear. It helps talking.”

The Concussion Legacy Foundation continues to connect families impacted by CTE, continuing its efforts to expand support to all involved. Megan Dever said the foundation’s work to connect parents and siblings of former players who died with CTE could be both eye-opening and life-changing.

South Florida linebacker Michael Lanaris (55) makes an interception in front of Notre Dame offensive tackle Taylor Dever (75) and guard Trevor Robinson in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., in 2011. Dever, who suffered from CTE, died Dec. 7, 2020, at the age of 31.

Before studying graphic design in college, Megan had studied psychology and considered a career in nursing. Now, after her own experience — and frustration — with the mental health system, she is thinking about becoming a therapist.

“Also, it’s about the awareness of CTE. I’ve talked to so many people who say, ‘What’s that?’” Megan said. “Hopefully, that awareness leads to research, support … everything.

“Just through my own journey of therapy and everything, I think I’d really like to do that. … Taylor always wanted to help people. I don’t know. This has definitely sparked something in me.”

‘THE WORST PART’

Lori Dever said seeing her son’s spiral downward was “the most horrendous thing I’ve ever gone through. … It was like watching him just die in front of you.”

There were several times she grew concerned for his safety, worried his anxious and angry demeanor could lead to confrontations that could result in harm to himself or others. Even though she knew he’d never intentionally hurt anyone, she couldn’t help but be concerned.

“One of the bigger things that I feel bad about was that I was almost feeling a little afraid of him,” Lori said. “I didn’t know if I should hug him or go into the other room. It didn’t seem there was anything I could do, but to encourage him.”

“Somedays it felt like he was 5 years old again, and then there were days when I saw a side of him I’d never seen,” she said. “There was this road rage and these bursts of anger and that wasn’t the gentle giant I knew.”

But, she said, Taylor knew his struggles were real. And it deeply saddened her to see him return to such a realization when he understood he’d overreacted with an angry outburst or became so frustrated losing track of things like his phone, a set of car keys or a padlock to a shed.

“It’s the same situation with Alzheimer’s or dementia,” Lori said. “The worst part of these diseases is when the person is still cognizant enough to realize, ‘I can’t remember your name. What is wrong with me?’ It’s heartbreaking. That’s just the worst part.

“I really do think he tried to be that gentle giant, and tried to be strong. But he told me, ‘Mom, you don’t ever want to know what’s going on in my brain. I can’t figure it out. I just feel so stupid.’”

Because CTE currently cannot be diagnosed until after death, Taylor’s family focused on helping him with the symptoms he was experiencing, including counseling and support for alcohol and substance abuse.

Tom said a doctor told him seizures Taylor was experiencing from time to time — somewhere near a half dozen — toward the end of his life could have been due to alcohol withdrawal.

“I never doubted his self diagnosis (of CTE),” Tom said. “I just felt, OK, you can’t diagnose CTE while alive. Let’s eliminate everything else. My approach was, OK, there’s nothing we can do about that, but let’s not make sure it’s not something else.”

Lori said when she saw Taylor the day before he died, he was working at the local food bank and had a fresh haircut and had shaved his beard.

According to family, friends and teammates, Taylor Dever made a point of helping others, including representing his Notre Dame teammates during a hospital visit where he presented a young man diagnosed with cancer with a T-shirt autographed by Fighting Irish players and coaches.

“He looked great, better than he’d ever looked,” Lori said. “He told me, ’This is cool. I get to go shopping for people in need and put the food in their trunk.’”

Later that day, Lori watched as Taylor searched and searched for a padlock he’d misplaced, growing increasingly frustrated.

“He couldn’t find the padlock that he’d had in his pocket,” she said. “He must have stood there for 5 minutes, looking in his pockets, but he couldn’t find it.”

A short while later, Lori said, she received a final text from Taylor.

“I found the lock and will bring it back over ASAP.”

Taylor Dever died Dec. 7, 2020, at the age of 31.

MOVING FORWARD

“It’s not right,” Tom said. “That’s not the order of life. That’s not how it’s supposed to be.”

Though his family suspected CTE had played a role in his death, it took nearly 18 months to have that confirmed by a post-mortem diagnosis. It’s important to his parents and sister that those who struggled to understand his change in personality and behavior have the full story, particularly now that their suspicions of what happened to Taylor have been confirmed.

And now that they’ve done what Taylor asked, to donate his brain for research, they’re turning their attention to next steps in making a difference in the lives of others dealing with the disease, something they know their son would want them to do.

“Number one, we want the community to know that that wasn’t Taylor,” Tom said. “We want them to know what happened. He didn’t commit suicide. It was an accidental drug interaction. He was suffering from this condition or disease. We want the community to know.

“And then secondly, we want to carry on what really he wanted. And what we want to do in his memory is to carry this forward with the awareness and support to researching this condition.

“It’s like ‘Donate? OK, we did that. Now what do we do, Taylor? Don’t stop there. Keep going.’”

Lori said she wants to set the record straight and also share Taylor’s story so that her son’s legacy is centered around making more people aware of CTE, particularly those expected to provide care to people suffering from it.

“I want to put an end to all the gossip,” she said. “People hear that it was a drug overdose. But it was a drug interaction. And, yes, they were prescribed drugs.

“They would diagnose him with ADHD or something else … he’s this, he’s that. And they’d give him a prescription. … I think that’s such a big problem with these doctors prescribing these medications, because they don’t know what they’re dealing with (when it comes to CTE).”

“They say time heals all wounds,” she said. “I will tell you time does not heal. … I can’t say it will ever go away for mama.”

SUPPORTING THE CAUSE The Dever family has launched the Taylor’s Tree Foundation (www.TaylorsTree.org), a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness and support for the efforts of the Concussion Legacy Foundation and research into chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) and mental health. After his death in 2020, Taylor Dever was diagnosed with Stage 2 CTE through a clinical diagnosis by researchers at the Veterans Administration, Boston University, Concussion Legacy Foundation Brain Bank. “Taylor wanted to change the world,” his family wrote in his legacy story at ConcussionFoundation.org. “He was destined to make an impact. We are carrying on his mission with the formation of Taylor’s Tree, a nonprofit foundation aiming to provide awareness and support for mental health and suspected CTE.” The first project for the Taylor’s Tree organization is to increase awareness and provide support for the research efforts of those organizations. “Our legacy, my legacy and everybody who loved him, is to make people more aware,” said Lori Dever, Taylor’s mother. “My son, his legacy will live on and Taylor would want this support and research.” Visit http://www.TaylorsTree.org for information.

THREE-PART SERIES This is the third of three stories about Taylor Dever. The first part ran in Thursday’s edition of The Union, and the second part ran in Friday’s edition.