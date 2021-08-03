Tim Reid, Caitlin Oats named 2021 Nevada County Fair Family of the Year

FROM A RELEASE:

The Nevada County Fair Board of Directors has selected Tim Reid and Caitlin Oats as the 2021 Nevada County Fair Family of the Year for their unwavering support of the Fair and Draft Horse Classic.

Tim and Caitlin have been married seven years, and dated for nine years before their wedding. “It took me a while to convince her to marry me,” joked Tim.

Tim Reid and Caitlin Oats will be honored at the 2021 Nevada County Fair’s opening ceremonies Aug. 11 after being selected the fair's Family of the Year.

Submitted photo by Shaffers Originals

Tim is president of the Nevada County Livestock Producers, the organization that helps organize the Junior Livestock Auction held on the last day of the fair at which buyers spend more than $500,000 to support local youth in agriculture. Tim has worked in booths for the Fair Foundation and NEO, participated in fair clean-up days, and helped produce the Ag Mechanics auction, at which he also serves as co-auctioneer. Before transferring to Nevada Union High School in 2016 to become assistant principal, Tim was an ag teacher and FFA advisor at Bear River.

For Tim, the fair is a time-honored tradition.

“Fairs originated as agriculture showcases and ours is still that to this day,” Tim said in a press release. “In years past, fairs provided farm families the opportunity to take time away from the day-to-day hard work of their farm and also introduced new inventions and methods to help improve the agricultural economy. Children could exhibit animals, mothers brought their favorite recipes for judging, and fathers often engaged in contests. The Nevada County Fair is a bridge to the old agricultural traditions, but with new thrills.”

“Tim and Caitlin, with their deep roots in livestock and agriculture, epitomize a fair family,” said Fair CEO Patrick Eidman in a press releases. “We are fortunate they are willing to share their unique skills and energy with the Fair and Draft Horse Classic.”

Tim has been an outrider at the Draft Horse Classic for nine years, and Caitlin joined the team four years ago.

“Our job is to steady and gentle the horses and to be extra eyes for the drivers during warm-ups and competition to be sure the driving horses are not having problems,” Tim explained.

Tim, who grew up in Quincy and participated in 4-H steer projects, attended his first Nevada County Fair in 2006 when he helped Caitlin’s sister prepare her first lamb project. He’s been to every fair since.

Caitlin, a veterinary technician with Sierra Oaks Veterinary Services in Penn Valley, is a longtime exhibitor at the fair.

“I’ve entered vegetables and pasties,” said Caitlin, who said she has many fond memories of her years at the fair. “It’s hard to pick one, but maybe my first place award in the giant zucchini contest.

“Treat Street is one of the things that makes the fair really special,” she added. “I love the corndogs. Well, really all the food. Plus, I love the horse area and the great animal exhibits. I grew up in Truckee and was a member of the Junior Horsemen and 4-H. We always came down to visit my grandfather and go to the fair. My dad’s side of the family has been in Grass Valley for three generations, so I’m part of the fourth generation of our family that lives here.”

Tim and Caitlin live in Penn Valley with their two dogs. When not volunteering at the fair and Draft Horse Classic, the two enjoy hiking, riding horses, spending time in the mountains and managing their cattle herd at the Reid Family cattle and horse ranch near Quincy.

Both Tim and Caitlin agree the Nevada County Fair is special because so many community members give “the gift of time.”

“Unpaid volunteers are the glue that holds a community together, especially our fair,” Tim explained. “Volunteering allows me to connect to the community and make it a better place. Dedicating my time to the fair as a volunteer helps me make new friends, expand my network, and most importantly, share my love of agriculture and the western way of life.”

Tim Reid and Caitlin Oats will be honored at the 2021 Nevada County Fair’s opening ceremonies Aug. 11. The Family of the Year receives a family portrait by Shaffers Originals of Grass Valley, daily admission for each family member for all five days, two unlimited parking passes, arena event tickets for all five nights, kids’ carnival passes, and a VIP table at opening ceremonies.

This year’s Nevada County Fair will be held Aug. 11-15. For more information, visit http://www.NevadaCountyFair.com .

Source: Nevada County Fair