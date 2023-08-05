Tie-dyed BBQ Chicken fundraiser shirts are in!

The tie-dyed BBQ Chicken fundraiser shirts to benefit the town of Washington’s fire and rescue, are in. The design on the shirt features original artwork from local cartoonist and regular contributor to The Union — R.L. Crabb, and will be for sale during the event. The BBQ takes place today and begins at 12 p.m. and runs until 6 p.m. featuring live music and a silent and live auction.

 Courtesy June Atkinson