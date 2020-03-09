Tibetan monks cancel trip to Nevada County

Sierra Friends of Tibet sadly announces the cancellation of the Tibetan Monks to the Grass Valley, Nevada City and San Juan communities. After a long discussion at our last meeting on Sunday, March 8 it was decided that the unknown risks of the current virus spreading to many countries made it clear that we should protect the health of our community, the Tibetan monks and all our volunteers from these unknown risks. Risks are higher when people gather in large groups. It is a quickly evolving situation and no one knows what will happen.

Sierra Friends of Tibet thanks the Banner Community Guild, all the business who were poised to assist us, The Union and KVMR, the home owners who were going to invite the monks into their homes, the people who were to prepare lunch and dinner and the community for its support. We appreciate your understanding and continued belief in our work to raise awareness of Tibet. The Tibetan monks will return when these unknown risks are resolved.