Tibetan monks cancel trip to Nevada County

The Sierra Friends of Tibet has announced the cancellation of the Tibetan monks’ visitation of Grass Valley, Nevada City and the San Juan communities.

After a long discussion at its last meeting on Sunday, it was decided that the unknown risks of the current virus spreading to many countries and to the United States made it clear that the monks should protect the health of the community, themselves and their volunteers from these unknown risks. Risks are higher when people gather in large groups. It is a quickly evolving situation and no one knows what will happen.

Sierra Friends of Tibet thanks the Banner Community Guild, all the business who were poised to assist them, The Union and KVMR, the home owners who were going to invite the monks into their homes, the people who were preparing lunch and dinner and the community for their support.

“We appreciate your understanding and continued belief in our work to raise awareness of Tibet,” a press release states. “The monks will return when these unknown risks are resolved.”