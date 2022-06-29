Thursday Night Market: Downtown Association touts event’s ‘enhanced quality’

Thursday Night Market attendees make their way along Mill Street during last week’s inaugural event for the summer of 2022. Today’s Thursday Night Market event lasts from 6 to 9 p.m. and future dates will take place on Thursdays through July 28.

Photo: Elias Funez

Don’t forget today means Thursday Night Market in downtown Grass Valley.

The enhanced quality of Thursday Night Markets feature a variety of special farmers market participants, food and craft vendors, as well as live entertainment. Grass Valley Downtown Association officials said. The market this year is staying within the T formed by at Mill and Main streets, allowing open carry of alcoholic beverages offered by the association .

The event series also presents opportunities to showcase your business or organization, officials said. Weeks of saturated marketing and promotion of this event are dedicated to bringing the community to downtown Grass Valley, and attention to your business, they said. Contact the Downtown Grass Valley Association for more on sponsorship and participation.

Folks peruse the fresh fruit selections from one of the many produce vendors.

Photo: Elias Funez

Farm fresh flowers are always a popular item at Thursday Night Markets, going on today and Thursdays throughout July in downtown Grass Valley.

Photo: Elias Funez

A variety of vendors and their wares have been selected to showcase their items.

Photo: Elias Funez

Apricots, cherries, plums and more fresh fruit can be found from a variety of vendors Thursday Night Markets.

Photo: Elias Funez

The event provides shopping for many items beyond than fresh produce, including art, clothing, beverages and more.

Photo: Elias Funez