Thursday Night Market: Downtown Association touts event’s ‘enhanced quality’
Don’t forget today means Thursday Night Market in downtown Grass Valley.
The enhanced quality of Thursday Night Markets feature a variety of special farmers market participants, food and craft vendors, as well as live entertainment. Grass Valley Downtown Association officials said. The market this year is staying within the T formed by at Mill and Main streets, allowing open carry of alcoholic beverages offered by the association .
The event series also presents opportunities to showcase your business or organization, officials said. Weeks of saturated marketing and promotion of this event are dedicated to bringing the community to downtown Grass Valley, and attention to your business, they said. Contact the Downtown Grass Valley Association for more on sponsorship and participation.
