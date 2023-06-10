Neighbors, friends and families enjoyed an evening of fun at the Thursday night market in Grass Valley this week.
Vendors were busy helping customers and folks enjoyed a wide variety of food booths up and down Mill Street and W. Main Street.
Neighbors, friends and families enjoyed an evening of fun at the Thursday night market in Grass Valley this week.
Vendors were busy helping customers and folks enjoyed a wide variety of food booths up and down Mill Street and W. Main Street.
Even though the middle of Mill Street was fenced off dividing the plaza because of ongoing staining and construction, the crowds didn’t seem to mind.
Two bands and cool temperatures made it right for dancing.
At the top of W. Main Street, Outlaws and Angels Band were on stage playing traditional and underground country music.
Off the Rails played in front of Cork 49 wine bar, who sponsored the Mill Street stage.
Thursday night markets are organized by Grass Valley Downtown Association and are scheduled for June 8, June 15 and June 22.
Three more events called Locals for Locals are scheduled for July 29, August 27 and September 21.
To contact Staff Writer Marianne Boll-See, email mboll-see@theunion.com.
