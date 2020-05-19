Thursday forum asks for public input on road project at Highways 174 and 49
The Nevada County Transportation Commission will hold two online meetings Thursday, asking the public for input on a potential improvement project grant for Highway 174 and 49, a news release states.
The meetings will occur at 2 and 6 p.m. Thursday. Click here for a link to the 2 p.m. meeting, and here for the 6 p.m. meeting.
The commission wants public input on a possible grant that would fund a project to make it safer for people to drive, walk and bicycle at the Highway 174/49 intersection.
If awarded, the Active Transportation Program grant could pay for signs, sidewalks and crosswalks, among other items.
The project would address concerns about walking and biking to school, and giving customers better access to businesses.
— The Union staff
