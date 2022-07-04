facebook tracking pixel Thrive 2022: Unity in the Community | TheUnion.com
Thrive 2022: Unity in the Community

Elias Funez
  

Members of the Ariel Jean Band play from their mix of original music and country covers during Saturday’s Unity in the Community Thrive 2022 event at Western Gateway Park in Penn Valley. The event from 1 to 8 p.m. featured music, food, games, and helped benefit the Food Bank of Nevada County and Interfaith Food Ministries.
Photo: Elias Funez
Unity in the Community patrons pass by the Food Bank of Nevada County booth Saturday in Penn Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
Grammas House sausages are turned on the grill during Saturday’s event. Proceeds from Grammas House sales go towards respite care for children.
Photo: Elias Funez
Auburn Axe’s, axe throwing booth was a popular attraction during Saturday’s Unity in the Community event at Western Gateway Park in Penn Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez

 

