Fans of good old fashioned American food have a new place to frequent in the Brunswick Basin — Monday marked the soft opening of 3 Kings Americana Bistro in the space formerly occupied by Valentina’s.
3 Kings was the brainchild of Lance McIntosh, his wife Jennifer Brennan, and friend Jack King.
“(Jen and Jack) have been friends since they were little, and grew up together,” McIntosh said. “We collaborated and saw a vision, and we’re all on the same page and we were really excited to produce what we can to the community…and also have all our dreams come true.”
On their second day open, 3 Kings was bustling with business as hungry patrons tried out the variety of salads, breakfast burritos, and sliders.
“This is our second day open,” McIntosh said. “Yesterday was…it wasn’t rough, it was just we had to learn and go from there. Today we’re getting a really good vibe, a really good feeling, things are flowing better. A lot more comfortable and more calm which is nice.”
McIntosh is careful to point out that 3 Kings is a bistro, and is not a fast food establishment. The trio want to offer the community the three solid meals of the day and, in the end, make customers’ lives a little easier.
“In the mornings we want to help out the morning rush and help people get their breakfast burritos, their breakfast sliders,” he said. “And a lot of to-gos; people love that so they can get to their job. And then when lunch comes around, you have your 30-minute lunch or an hour so they can come in and get their lunches or salads or sliders. We have a variety of sliders which we are really excited about.”
Though the sliders are by definition small, the menu of the petite sandwiches is not. McIntosh credits his business partner King with coming up with the idea to offer the assortment which includes fried chicken, Philly cheesesteak, and veggie burger.
In the next week or so they will have their beer and wine license, in addition to their extensive menu of coffee, tea, juices, and Italian sodas.
McIntosh has a background in business, but admits this is his first foray into the restaurant game.
“I have a background in business,” he explained. “My wife used to be a waitress and branched out and owned her own business for a long time. Jack has over 15 years of restaurant experience, so beforehand when it was Valentina’s she worked here for close to 10 years. So she already knew the vibe here, she knew the layout, the equipment, how things flow, and the atmosphere.
“Having her here has been a blessing, and all three together has just been really nice. We all have our certain niches and we all respect each other. It’s not easy to run a business or a restaurant or anything else like that. It’s like a clock; all the cogs have to fit.”
Though they are newly opened, McIntosh said the response to 3 Kings has already been positive.
“It’s been going well. We always shoot for the moon; that’s the goal. Get people in, get our name out, and go from there. Today is going great too because people see the ‘open’ sign.”
The staff at 3 Kings is relatively small, with nine to ten people clocking in on the daily. However, McIntosh said he wishes he could give everyone a chance.
“We’ll expand when it’s the appropriate time,” he said. “We’d love to employ everyone. We are big family people. If we can give back to our employees or the community that’s our goal here. Somewhere for people to come, have some good food, hang out and do what they need to do.”
The space boasts a number of large screen televisions, which the owners said will hopefully be employed for sporting events and packages including baseball, basketball, and football, perhaps even UFC championships. Their goal is not to become the next sports bar, but rather to utilize the space efficiently and effectively.
“We have a lot of ideas, we just need to implement them. My biggest thing is baby steps; see what you can do and feel it out from there. It’s just going to keep getting better.”
3 Kings Americana Bistro is at 841 Sutton Way in Grass Valley. They can be reached by calling 530-913-1365 or by email at threekingsgrassvalley@yahoo.com. Additional information can be found on the business’ Facebook page.